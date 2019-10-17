FAM Trip Roundup: Israel, Turkey and More
Travel through Israel, explore Turkey, rejoice in Bali, or cruise through the Middle East with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sunnyland Tours
The tour operator is offering an eight-day “Israel Peace & Olives” fam trip with rates starting at $1,399 per person, double, and $1,499 for companions.
Cost includes accommodations; seven breakfasts and six dinners; a visit to a kibbutz; guided tours in Nazareth, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Galilee, Haifa and Caesarea; entrance fees; roundtrip airport transfers; luggage handling and service charges; and $1 million liability insurance coverage. Monday departures are available through February 2020.
Call 800-783-7839 or visit sunnylandtours.com/travel-agents-fam.
Tours Specialists
The company is featuring a 14-day “Turkey in Depth” fam visiting Istanbul, Canakkale, Troy, Kusadasi, Ephesus, Sirince, Pamukkale, Fethiye, Antalya, Konya, Cappadocia, Ankara and Safranbolu, with departures available through December 2020. Rates start at $1,425 per person, double, for agents and $1,525 for companions for 2019 departures and $1,500 for agents and $1,600 for companions for 2020 departures.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast and seven dinners, multilingual sightseeing via motorcoach, arrival and departure transfers, and all taxes and service charges.
Call 800-223-7552 or email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Culture Holidays
The operator is offering a five-day “Rejoice Fest” fam to Bali, with land-only rates of $1,399 when booked by Dec. 31, 2019 and $1,599 when booked after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,599 and $1,998, respectively.
Cost includes accommodations; five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest; Balinese spa and flower bath; half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour; half-day tour of Uluwatu; Kecak dance performance; Balinese dance performance; morning meditation and yoga on three days; two motivation and inspiration sessions; and roundtrip transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Sterling Vacations
The company is featuring a 21-day “Arabian Odyssey” fam cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Spirit from Civitavecchia (Rome) on Feb. 10, 2020. Rates are $3,449 per person, double for inside cabins, $4,299 for oceanview staterooms and $5,799 for balcony staterooms. The itinerary, which transits the Suez Canal and disembarks in Dubai, will call at Athens and Rhodes, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Haifa, Israel; Safaga, Egypt; Aqaba, Jordan; Muscat and Khasab, Oman; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
In addition to all taxes, cost includes a choice of one of four cruise amenity packages, which feature two or three complimentary inclusions.
Visit SterlingVacations.com or call 866-345-7755.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
Comments
