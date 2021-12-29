FAM Trip Roundup: Italy, India and More
Cruise into Italian and Greek ports; explore India; discover Sri Lanka; or experience all Malta has to offer with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled a seven-night cruise visiting ports in Italy, Croatia, Greece and Montenegro, combined with a two-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and a one-night post-cruise stay in Trieste, Italy, April 28-May 8, 2022. Cost is $1,299 per person, double, plus $199 for all taxes. Cost includes hotel stays in Ljubljana and Trieste with continental breakfast; a full-day Ljubljana sightseeing tour with a snack lunch; the cruise onboard Fantasia in balcony accommodations; all meals and snacks aboard; travel insurance, including COVID-19 coverage; and more. The itinerary will call at Ancona, Italy; Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Kotor, Montenegro.
Visit www.SterlingVacations.com or all 866-345-7755.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is offering free four-day Dubai fam trips for agents who sign up for seven-day “Transformative” India fams to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra on April 30 and Sept. 1 and 10, 2022. Cost is $999 per person, double, for agents and $1,099 for companions. For India, cost includes accommodations; six breakfasts, five lunches and five dinners; tours; rickshaw rides; daily transformative workshops and meditation sessions; and roundtrip transfers. For Dubai, cost includes accommodations, desert safari with barbecue dinner, city tour, dhow cruise with dinner and roundtrip transfers. Travel advisors can bring clients along by marking up the agent rates.
Call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com
Sunny Land Tours
The company is debuting a seven-day “Sri Lanka Discovery” fam visiting Negombo, Galle, Mirissa, Udawalawe, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy roundtrip from Colombo. Daily departures are available through December 2022. Cost is $699 per person, double, and includes accommodations in four-star hotels with buffet breakfast; chauffeured driven, airconditioned vehicles for all transfers, excursions and sightseeing tours; local English-speaking guides; Mirissa whale-watching excursion; visits to Udawalawe National Park, Nine Arch Bridge and Temple of Tooth Relic; applicable taxes; and Sunny Land Tours performance guarantee.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/packages/7-days-in-srilanka-fam or call 386-449-0059 / 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring an eight-day fam trip to Malta, with departures available every Saturday through December 2022. Cost is $1,000 per person, double, for agents and $1,100 for companions and includes four-star hotel accommodations, daily breakfast and two lunches, sightseeing by multilingual motorcoach, all transfers, and all taxes and service charges. Trip highlights include visits to Marsaxlokk; the Blue Grotto; Valletta; Mdina; the three cities of Vittoriosa, Cospicua and Senglea; Sliema; and excursions to the Limestone Park & Gardens and the Hagar Qim, a UNESCO megalithic temple.
Visit toursspecialists.com/malta or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
