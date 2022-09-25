FAM Trip Roundup: Italy, Tanzania and More
Cruise from Trieste to Rome; safari through the Serengeti; be wow'ed in Bali; or experience all Sicily has to offer with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled a seven-night cruise aboard Oceania Riviera from Trieste to Rome, departing on April 7, 2023. Cost is $3,099 per person, double, for Veranda Staterooms and $3,399 for Concierge Veranda accommodations. Companions are welcome. Cost includes airport transfers from Rome to Civitavecchia, all meals and snacks on board, unlimited beverage package, $200 cabin credit, gratuities, WiFi, nightly entertainment and all port taxes. The itinerary will call at Salerno, Messina, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split. An optional seven-night extension is available to Slovenia and Croatia for $1,199 per person, double.
Visit www.sterlingvacations.com, email info@sterlingvactions.com or call 512-863-6100.
Excellent Guides Tours & Safaris
The operator is offering a 12-day Tanzania fam trip with Serena Lodges Hotels, Bougainvillea Group Collection and Four Seasons. Departures are set for Nov. 17, 2022, and March 22, April 19, May 17 and Nov. 10, 2023. Cost is $3,220 per person, double. Single supplement is $960. Cost includes accommodations, most meals, transportation in a vehicle with pop-up roof, English-speaking driver-guide, game viewing drives and parks entrance fees, government taxes and levies, and cultural activities in Karatu and Lake Eyasi Villages. Highlights include Arusha National Park, Tarangire National Park, Manyara National Park, Serengeti National Park, a visit to a Masai tribe and the Ngorongoro Crater.
Visit www.excellentguidestz.com or email info@excellentguidestz.com.
Culture Holidays
The company has reduced the cost of its “Fascinating Bali” fam trips on select 2023 dates from $1,118 per person, double, to $599. Companion rates are available for $699. Departure dates are March 25, April 26, May 13, June 17 and 24 and Oct. 21. Cost includes two nights in Ubud at a five-star hotel and a three-night stay in Nusa Dua at a five-star hotel; daily breakfast and one lunch; airport transfers and internal hotel transfers; Kintamani tour; a visit to the Sacred Monkey Forest; a ride on a thrilling Bali swing; and a Bali spa treatment and flower bath.
Visit www.cultureholidays.com, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Tours Specialists
The operator is featuring a 10-day “Sicily from Catania to Taormina” fam with departure dates on Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; and Nov. 5 and 12, 2022. Cost is $2,100 per person, double, for agents and $2,200 for companions. In addition to Catania and Taormina, highlights include Syracuse, Ragusa, Modica, Agrigento, Marsala, Monreale, Palermo, Cefalu, Etna and Castelmola. Cost includes accommodations in four-star hotels; daily breakfast, nine dinners and two lunches; a chocolate tasting in Modica, a wine tasting in Marsala, a street food tasting in Palermo, a granita brioche tasting in Catania and a honey tasting in Etna; and more.
Email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@ntmllc.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
