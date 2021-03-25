FAM Trip Roundup: Kenya, Jordan and More
Adventure through Kenya; explore Jordan; or see all Nepal has to offer with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
African Travel, Inc. - Scenic Cape Town & Safari
Indulge in South Africa’s highlights including exploring a pristine reserve and delving into Cape Town’s rich tapestry of culture, landscapes and seascapes. Enjoy the beautiful views of Cape Town and the Victoria & Alfred waterfront from The Table Bay Hotel. Delight in wildlife viewing at Kapama Private Game Reserve during a 4-day safari and relaxing stay at Kapama Southern Camp or River Lodge.
Trip Highlights
- 4 Nights stay at The Table Bay Hotel based on Double/Twin share
- 3 Nights accommodations on safari in either a Kapama Southern Camp Suite or River Lodge Suite based on Double/Twin share
- Game drives in open safari vehicles at Kapama Private Game Reserve
- Breakfast at The Table Bay Hotel and meals on safari
- Internal Flights: Cape Town-Hoedspruit-Johannesburg
- Meet & Greet services
- Private transfers
Valid for travel between March 1 – October 31, 2021. Limited to an advisor and their guest.
$1,899 USD* / $2,599 CAD Per Person / 8 Days
African Travel, Inc. - Safari in Kenya
The Africa specialist unveiled eight-day educational trips to Kenya, enabling advisors to travel with a companion at the same rate of $2,799 per person. The offer is valid from May 1-June 15, 2021. Pre-trip, advisors must complete two courses from African Travel’s African Travel University. Cost includes one night’s stay at Hemingways, Nairobi, two at Elewana Tortilis Camp Amboseli, two at Elewana Lewa Safari Camp and two at Elewana Sand River Masai Mara; game drives; flights between camps; and breakfast at Hemingways and meals on safari. Advisors will receive $200 cash back on the trip cost after their first booking of seven or more nights.
Visit africantravelinc.com/content/safari-planner to fill out a safari form.
Sunny Land Tours
The tour operator is featuring a seven-night Jordan fam trip, with weekly departures available through Dec. 21, 2021. The fam will spend five nights in Amman and two in Petra. Rates start at $849 per person, double, and include accommodations; guided tours in Amman, Jerash, Ajloun, the Dead Sea, Madaba, Mt. Nebo, Kerak and Petra; daily breakfast and one dinner; English speaking guide; all entrance fees; transfers; SLT $1 million liability insurance coverage; and SLT guaranteed tour performance warranty. Advisors will be a part of the company’s regular tour program, and can invite up to 16 companions.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/8-days-royal-tour-of-jordan-fam or call 386-449-0059 / 800-783-7839.
Far & High Adventure Travel
The adventure specialist is offering Nepal fam tours June 5-12, 2021 and Dec. 1-7, 2021, which will explore Kathmandu, Chitwan National Park and Pokhara. Cost is $999 for travel advisors and $1,099 for companions. Single supplement is $250. Cost includes accommodations; seven breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners; English speaking local tour guides; private airconditioned vehicle with driver; and sightseeing admission tickets and cable car ticket to Manakamana Temple. This trip is a motor vehicle-based tour suitable for anyone in reasonably good health.
Visit farandhigh.com/nepal/nepal-travel-agents-fam-tour or call 612-869-8502.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
