FAM Trip Roundup: Mongolia, Chile and More

Celebrate the Naadam Festival in Mongolia, adventure through Chile, island hop in Greece or explore Dubai with one of these fam trips.

Urban park in colonial Spanish style in Santiago, Chile (photo via wastesoul / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Far and High Adventure Travel

The company is debuting a Mongolia fam trip July 9-20, 2022, for $2,499 per person, double, and $2,599 for companions. Single supplement is $680. The trip, which will operate roundtrip from Ulaanbaatar, will include the Naadam Festival, South Gobi and Yol Valley, Khongoryn Els Bayanzag, Gorkhi Terelj National Park and Hustai National Park. Cost includes four nights’ accommodations in Ulaanbaatar, five nights in a traditional ger camp, breakfast, lunch and dinner, transportation via fourwheel- drive vehicle, South Gobi-Ulaanbaatar internal airfare, English-speaking local tour guide, all entrance fees and daily supply of water.

Visit farandhigh.com/mongolia/travel-agents-fam-tour-mongolia or call 612-869-8502.

Sunny Land Tours

The tour operator is featuring a fourday Chile fam trip spotlighting Santiago, Vina del Mar and Valparaiso for $699 per person, double. Cost includes three nights’ accommodations in Santiago, a “Panoramic City” tour of the city; a full-day excursion to Vina del Mar and Valparaiso; four meals, three breakfasts and one lunch; and roundtrip airport transfers. An optional four-day extension to San Pedro de Atacama is available for $1,699, per person, double, and includes three nights’ accommodations in San Pedro de Atacama; three breakfasts and one lunch; and excursions to Quitor and Tolur, Death and Moon Valley and more.

Visit travel. sunnylandtours.com/packages/4day-chile-fam-vacation-package or call 800-783-7839 / 386-449-0059.

Tours Specialists

The company is offering an eight-day “Greece Island Hopping” fam trip, exploring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini. Rates start at $1,800 per person, double, for agents and $1,900 for companions. Daily departures are scheduled from April 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. Cost includes all transfers in Athens and the islands, three nights’ accommodations in Athens with breakfast, two nights’ accommodations in Mykonos with breakfast, two nights’ accommodations in Santorini with breakfast, half-day Athens motorcoach tour, Piraeus-Mykonos economy class ferry tickets, Mykonos-Santorini and Santorini- Piraeus economy class hydrofoil tickets, and taxes.

Visit toursspecialists.com/greece-8-days-island-hopping email tourspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.

Culture Holidays

The tour operator has reduced 2022 rates on its five-day “Dashing Dubai” fam trip from $974 per person, double, to $487, and $1,074 to $587 for companions. Single supplements have been reduced from $487 to $243. Cost includes accommodations at the Radisson Blu Waterfront, including daily breakfast; half-day sightseeing tour of Dubai with a Dhow cruise with dinner; and desert safari with barbecue. The discounted fam trip offer is valid for travel May 14, June 11 and June 22, July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 3, 2022.

Visit cultureholidays.com/dashingdubai ,email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.

Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.

