FAM Trip Roundup: Mongolia, Egypt and More
Adventure in Mongolia; travel through Egypt; see all Malta has to offer; or explore Turkey with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Far & High Adventure Travel
The adventure travel specialist is offering a Mongolia fam trip set for July 9-20, 2021, which will explore Ulaanbaatar, Hustai National Park, Baga Gazriin Chuluu, Tsagaan Suvarga, the Yol Valley, the Khongor Sand Dunes, Bayanzag and Gorkhi Terelj National Park. Cost is $2,350 per person, double. Single supplement is $690. Cost includes four nights’ accommodations in Ulaanbaatar and seven in traditional ger camp accommodations with shared toilet and shower; breakfast, lunch and dinner; all entrance fees; transportation by four-wheel-drive vehicle; internal airfare; English speaking guide; and daily supply of drinking water. Upgrade to ensuite ger accommodations is $150, double and $210, single.
Visit farandhigh.com/mongolia/travel-agents-famtour-mongolia or call 612-869-8502.
Culture Holidays
The company unveiled a seven-day "Explore Egypt" fam, with departures scheduled for May, July, September, October and December 2021; and January, March, April, June and September 2022. Rates start at $1,099 per person, double/triple for 2021 departures and $1,149 for 2022 departures. Cost includes three nights’ hotel accommodations in Cairo; daily breakfast; Cairo day tour to the Egyptian Museum, the Great Pyramids and Sphinx; a three-night Nile cruise visiting Aswan and Luxor, including sightseeing and meals; English-speaking Egyptologist tour guide; sightseeing entrance fees; and taxes and service charges.
Visit cultureholidays.com, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Tours Specialists
The operator is featuring seven-night fams to Malta, with Sunday departures scheduled throughout 2021. Itinerary highlights include Valletta, Marsaxlokk, the Blue Grotto, Mdina, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Senglea and Gozo. Rates start at $1,000 per person, double, for travel advisors and $1,100 for companions. Cost includes accommodations in four-star hotels, multilingual motorcoach day trips, all transfers, and all taxes and service charges. Advisors will be traveling with regular passengers but paying agent rates. Extensions and upgrades are available.
Visit toursspecialists.com/malta, email tourspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Sunny Land Tours
The tour operator is offering a 10-night "Classics of Turkey" fam visiting Istanbul, Ankara, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Kusadasi, Pergamum, Troy, Canakkale and the Dardanelles. Departures are scheduled for April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 22, 2021. Rates start at $699 per person, double. Cost includes three nights’ accommodations in Istanbul, one in Ankara, two in Cappadocia, one in Pamukkale, two in Kusadasi and one in Canakkale; 10 breakfast and seven dinners; licensed guides; private air-conditioned transportation; luggage handling; local taxes and service charges; and arrival and departure transfers.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/classicsof-turkey-fam-11-days or call 386-449-0059/800-783-7839.
