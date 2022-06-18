FAM Trip Roundup: Monte Carlo, Mumbai and More
Cruise with Margaritaville at Sea; explore The Big Easy; set sail from Monte Carlo to Trieste, Italy; or take an exotic journey through India with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Margaritaville at Sea
The line, which was scheduled to debut on May 14, said it will guarantee that every 2022 Margaritaville at Sea sailing includes an agent concierge and guaranteed staterooms at reduced rates for advisors. “Travel advisors already play an integral role in our success, and we value this group greatly as instrumental partners in the growth of our all-new vacation brand,” said Francis Riley, Margaritaville at Sea’s chief financial officer. “We look forward to welcoming our travel advisor partners on board very soon, so they can personally experience the product while educating themselves on our truly unique selling proposition.”
Register at BookParadise.com to request sailing dates and reduced rates.
New Orleans & Company
New Orleans & Company is offering travel advisors discounted rates starting at $65 plus taxes at 18 downtown Crescent City hotels in June, July and August 2022. Once registered and verified, travel advisors will receive an email with the hotel offers and a link to request VIP Passes to use during their stays. The passes will give them access to savings and special offers at restaurants, museums and other popular attractions. Agents can use New Orleans & Company’s itineraries, which can be found at neworleans. com/plan/itineraries, to help plan their stays.
To register, visit neworleans.com/summerfamregister0422.
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled a 10-night Mediterranean fam cruise aboard Oceania Riviera from Monte Carlo to Trieste, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2022. Rates are $3,499 per person double, for Verandah staterooms, and $3,749 for Concierge Verandah accommodations. The itinerary will call at Livorno, Civitavecchia, Crotone and Salerno, Italy; Valletta, Malta; Kotor, Montenegro; Split, Croatia; and Koper, Slovenia. Cost includes all meals and snacks aboard, unlimited beverage package, three shore excursions per person, $300 shipboard credit per person, Wi-Fi, accident and medical travel insurance coverage and all port taxes. A fivenight optional “Slovenia & Croatia” extension is available for $1,199 per person, double.
Visit SterlingVacations.com or call 866-345-7755.
Exotic Journeys
The operator is debuting 11-day fam trips to North India, which are scheduled to depart on Sept. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023. The fams will explore Delhi, Agra, Fatehpur, Sikri, Jaipur, Udaipur and Mumbai. Cost is $1,295 for agents and $1,495 for companions. Single supplement is $350 for agents and $510 companions. Cost includes accommodations in upscale hotels and jungle lodges, daily breakfast, city tours, English-speaking certified tour guides, and all taxes and entrance fees to monuments. Cost for Jaipur-Udaipur-Mumbai air and road transfers is $203 person. Bulk air from U.S. cities is available upon request.
Visit travelagentspage.com/Deluxe-FAM-Trip-India.html or email Amber Kahan at fams@exoticjourneys.com.
