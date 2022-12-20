FAM Trip Roundup: Nepal, Galapagos and More
Travel through India and Nepal; explore Croatia; adventure to the Galapagos; or be wow'd in Bali with one of these fam trips.
Exotic Journeys
The company unveiled a luxury fam tour to India and Nepal Feb. 14-28, 2023. The fam will spend two nights each in Mumbai, Udaipur, Ranthambore, Jaipur and Agra and one night in Delhi; and three nights in Kathmandu. Cost is $2,450 per person, double, for agents and $2,650 for companions. Cost includes airport transfers; accommodations; hotel taxes; daily breakfast; all meals in a jungle lodge; city tours with private local guides; entrance fees to monuments and a wildlife park; Mumbai-Udaipur and Delhi-Kathmandu airfare; the services of a professional tour manager; and more.
Contact Amber Kahan, manager, fams & specials, at fams@exoticjourneys.com.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is offering a five-day fam trip exploring Croatia’s Zagreb, Plitvice, Trogir, Split and Dubrovnik, with Wednesday departures available May 10-Oct. 4, 2023. May 10-Oct. 4 rates start at $1,450 per person, double, for agents and $1,550 for companions. May 24-Sept. 27 rates start at $1,500 for agents and $1,600 for companions. Cost includes transfers; accommodations; daily breakfast and dinner; sightseeing tours via air-conditioned motorcoaches; entrance fees to St. Donatus Church in Zadar, St. Lawrence Cathedral in Trogir, Diocletian’s Palace and Cathedral in Split, and the Franciscan Monastery and Rector’s Palace in Dubrovnik.
Email tourspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is featuring a seven-day “Quito & Galapagos” fam trip with daily departures available through December 2023. Rates start at $949 per person, double. Cost includes three nights in Quito at the Hotel Vieja Cuba; three nights’ accommodations in the Galapagos; four meals, five breakfasts and one lunch; city tour of Colonial Quito and Middle of the World; visit to Santa Cruz and El Chato reserve; tour of the Charles Darwin Station; snorkeling equipment; all transportation between airports and hotels; government hotel taxes; services of SLT local representatives; and SLT guaranteed tour performance warranty.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/travel-agents-fam-trips or call 800-783-7839.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator has reduced rates on its 2023 six-day “Fascinating Bali” fam trips. Depending on departure date, rates have been lowered from $1,198 per person, double, to $599 for travel advisors and $699 for companions. Cost includes two nights in Ubud at a five-star hotel and three nights in a Nusa Dua five-star hotel; daily breakfast and one lunch; Kintamani tour; visit to the Sacred Monkey Forest; ride on the Thrilling Bali Swing; Bali spa treatment and flower bath; and internal hotel transfers and roundtrip airport transfers. Departures are available from Feb. 19-Dec. 2.
Visit cultureholidays.com, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
