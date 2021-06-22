FAM Trip Roundup: New Orleans, Dubai and More
Make your way through New Orleans; explore Dubai; adventure through Peru; or find out all Spain has to offer with one of these fam trips.
New Orleans & Company
The destination’s marketing organization unveiled hotel rates starting at $64 plus taxes for stays from June through August 2021. Many hotel packages include discounted parking, free Wi-Fi and savings at hotel bars. Once registered and verified, travel advisors will receive an email with hotel offers and a request link for the VIP Pass to use during their stays, which will provide them with exclusive access to discounts and special offers at restaurants, museums and other popular attractions in and around
Contact Thu Tran at ttran@neworleans.com or 504-566-5053 or visit www.neworleans.com/travel-professionals.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is offering half-priced rates of $487 per person, double, for agents and $587 for companions on select five-day "Dashing Dubai" fam trip departures. The rate is available for departures on Sept. 3, 2021; and May 14, June 11, July 16 and Aug. 6, 2022. Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, Dubai city tour, Dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbeque dinner and airport transfers. Travel advisors can sell the Dubai package to clients by adding markups of $200 or more on the companion rate of $587 to earn commissions.
Visit cultureholidays.com/dashingdubai, email info@cultureholidays.com
Condor Tours & Travel
The company is debuting a Peru fam trip Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2021, with rates starting at $1,189 per person, double. Single supplement is $440. Cost includes accommodations; daily breakfast; Lima City tour with visit to the Larco museum, including lunch; Cusco flight; Ollantaytambo hike; train excursion to Machu Picchu; and Cusco city and archeological ruins tour. Travel advisors can also participate in a post trip to Arequipa, which includes a half-day tour of the destination, a visit to Santa Catalina and a trip to the Cross of the Condor to view Colca Canyon. Cost is $589 with a single supplement of $75.
Call 800-783-8847 or 770-339-9961.
Sunnyland Tours
The tour operator is featuring a seven-day fam trip to Andalucia and Toledo in Spain, which will operate roundtrip from Madrid. Weekly departures are available through November 2022. Rates start at $799 per person, double. Cost includes two nights’ accommodations in Madrid, two in Seville, one in Costa Del Sol and one in Granada; six breakfasts and three dinners; motorcoach transfers between all cities; city tour of Madrid; city tour of Caceres and Seville; city tour of Granada and Toledo; bilingual guide; local taxes; SLT Tour Performance Warranty; and SLT $1 Million Liability Insurance Coverage.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/madrid-spain-andalucia-toledo-fam-vacation or call 386-449-0059 / 800.783.7839
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
