FAM Trip Roundup: New Orleans, Peru and More
Relax in the Big Easy, explore Peru, get an in-depth look at Portugal or rejoice in Bail with one of these FAM trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
New Orleans & Company
The Big Easy unveiled 2019 holiday fam rates (Dec. 1 to 31), which start at $62. Agents can also take advantage of VIP Passes for restaurant and attractions discounts. Participating properties include, among others: Ace Hotel New Orleans, Aloft New Orleans Downtown, Astor Crowne Plaza New Orleans French Quarter, Cambria New Orleans, Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Holiday Inn Express St. Charles, Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter, Hyatt Centric French Quarter, Maison St. Charles, Magnolia New Orleans, Omni Royal Orleans, The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans and Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter.
To register, visit NewOrleans.com/HolidayFAMregister. For more information, contact Thu Tran at 800-748-8695, ext. 5053 or at TTran@NewOrleans.com.
Sunnyland Tours
The operator is offering a nine-day “Peru Inca Hopper,” which departs on April 24, 2020. Rates start at $1,299 per person, double. Cost includes two nights’ accommodations in Lima, two in the Sacred Valley, two in Machu Picchu and two in Cusco; all transportation within Peru, including Lima-Cusco-Lima flights; seven breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners, including a dinner show; first-class Vistadome train tickets, excursion to Machu Picchu and lunch at Café Inkaterra; all transfers between airports and hotels, including baggage-handling; government hotel taxes; and a $1 million insurance protection plan.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/travelagents-fam; call 386-449-0059 or 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour firm is featuring a 13-day “Portugal In-Depth” fam roundtrip from Lisbon, with departure dates available Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, 2019; and Jan. 10, Feb. 14 and March 13, 2020. Rates start at $2,300 per person, double, for agents and $2,400 for companions. Cost includes accommodations, breakfast daily, multilingual sightseeing by motorcoach, all transfers, and all taxes and service charges. In addition to Lisbon, the itinerary visits Obidos, Fatima, Coimbra, Aveiro, Oporto, Braga, Amarante, Lamego, Urgeiriça, Tomar, Evora and Sagres.
Call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com; visit toursspecialists.com/portugal-indepth-14-days.
Culture Holidays
The operator is offering a five-day Rejoice Fest fam to Bali, with land-only rates of $1,399 when booked by Dec. 31, and $1,599 when booked after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,599 and $1,998, respectively. Cost includes accommodations; five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest; Balinese spa and flower bath; half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour; half-day tour of Uluwatu; Kecak dance performance; Balinese dance performance; morning meditation and yoga on three days; two motivation and inspiration sessions; and roundtrip transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo, call 800-315-0755 or info@cultureholidays.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS