FAM Trip Roundup: Peru, Patagonia and More
Win a trip to Peru; explore Colombia; cruise through Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn; or travel throughout Croatia with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Cox & Kings
Travel advisors who book their clients on the luxury tour operator’s Peru itineraries will be eligible to win a seven-night trip for themselves and a guest to the destination for bookings made between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15, 2019. Runners-up will receive $100 gift cards.
The trip will include accommodations, daily breakfast in Lima, the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Cusco, flights for two between Lima and Cusco, roundtrip tickets on the Vistadome train, and tours of Machu Picchu, Lima, Cusco, the salt flats of Maras and the archeological sites of Moray.
Call 866-884-6139 or email journeys@coxandkingsusa.com.
Tara Tours
The operator unveiled an eight-day Colombia fam trip departing Nov. 13, 2019, which will explore Bogotá, Medellin, Cartagena and Isla del Sol. Cost is $1,294 per person, double. Companions are welcome at an additional cost.
Rates include domestic air, full-day Bogotá tour, full-day Medellin tour with lunch, a Cartagena tour, two nights at the Casa Dann Carlton Hotel & Spa in Bogotá, two nights at the Medellin Marriott and three nights at the Anandá Hotel Boutique in Cartagena, farewell dinner in Cartagena, all waiter, guide and driver tips, entrance fees and transfers.
Visit taratours.com, call 305-278-4464 or 800-327-0080, or email famtrips@taratours.com.
Australis
The cruise line is debuting a five-day fam trip to Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn, with departures available in September, October, November and December 2019, and February and March 2020.
Cost is $1,061 per person, double. The itinerary operates between Punta Arenas, Chile, and Ushuaia, Argentina. The cruise-only rate includes all meals, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, excursions and lectures. Per person port taxes of $65 are additional, as are suggested gratuities of $15 per person, per day.
Visit famnews.com/SeminarSignUp.aspx or call 888-826-5701.
Tours Specialists
The operator is offering an eight-day Croatia fam trip roundtrip from Dubrovnik that will explore Split, Trogir, Zadar, Zagreb and Plitvice, with rates starting at $1,320 per person, double, for agents and $1,420 for companions. Departures are available May 3, 10, 17 and 31; June 7 and 14; Aug. 23 and 30; and Sept. 6, 13 and 20, 2020.
Cost for the land-only fam includes accommodations, breakfasts and dinners, sightseeing tours of Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Zagreb, entrance fees and all transfers. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists passengers.
Call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS