FAM Trip Roundup: Peru, Sri Lanka and More
Adventure through Peru; discover the beauty of Sri Lanka; explore Malta; or see all Costa Rica has to offer with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Condor Tours & Travel
The tour operator unveiled a Peru fam scheduled for March 9-11, which will explore Lima, Cusco, the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and more. Rates start at $1,189 per person, double. A single supplement is $440. Cost includes accommodations; daily breakfast, one lunch and two dinners; Lima city and Larco Museum tour; Ollantaytambo hike; train journey to Machu Picchu; Cusco city and archaeological ruins tour; and entrance fees, tourist tickets and taxes. Cost does not include domestic and international airfare. A two-day extension to Arequipa is available for $589, with a single supplement of $75.
Visit condortoursandtravel.com/package_details.php?package_id=362 or call 800-783-8847.
Culture Holidays
The company is offering a seven-night Sri Lanka fam, with departures scheduled from January through December 2021. The itinerary will visit Sigiriya, Habarana, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Yala, Hikkaduwa, Bentota and Colombo. Rates are $899, per person, double/triple, with single supplements of $399. Cost includes accommodations; six breakfasts and dinners at hotels; four-wheel-drive jeep for an excursion to Yala National Park; entrance fees to Dambulla Cave Temple, Kandy Temple, Yala National Park and Turtle Farm; transportation by air-conditioned car/van with English-speaking chauffeur; airport meet-and-greet; and all government taxes.
Visit culture holidays.com/srilankafam/#tab-02, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800 315 0755.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring an eight-day fam to Malta, with Saturday departures scheduled throughout 2021. Rates for the land-only trip start at $1,000 per person, double, for agents and $1,110 for companions. Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast and two lunches, sightseeing, and all taxes and service charges. Itinerary highlights include Valetta; Marsaxlokk; the Blue Grotto (weather permitting); Mdina; the cliffs at Dingli; Gozo; and Vittoriosa, Cospicua and Senglea, known as The Three Cities. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists’ passengers.
Visit toursspecialists.com/malta, email tourspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552, 727-784-8588.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is offering an eight-day "Costa Rica Classic" fam trip, which will put the focus on San Jose, Alajuela and Guanacaste. Departures are scheduled through December 2021. Rates start at $999 per person, double. Cost includes two nights at the Barcelo San Jose Hotel in San Jose, two nights in Arenal at the Montana de Fuego Resort & Spa and three nights in the all-inclusive beach resort, Occidental Tamarindo; seven breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; airport transfers; entrance fees; and all transportation within Costa Rica. Agents can invite up to 16 guests at the fam rate.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/costa-rica-classic-fam or call 386-449-0059, 800-783-7839.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
