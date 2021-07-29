FAM Trip Roundup: Rhine River Cruise, Bhutan and More
Relax aboard AmaSerena; explore Bhutan; savor Sicily; or reset in Bali with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
AmaWaterways
The line unveiled seven-night hosted fam sailings set for Aug. 21 and Aug. 29, 2021, letting agents take advantage of the company’s "Sail with Me" promotion, in which they can earn back the cost of their staterooms by making three new FIT bookings on the same sailing. The Aug. 21 "Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps" cruise aboard AmaSerena will be hosted by Gary Murphy, the company’s co-owner and senior vice president of sales. The Aug. 29 "Romantic Danube" cruise will be hosted by the line’s vice president of sales, Alex Pinelo.
For fam applications, earn-back terms and other available fam trip dates, visit the travel advisor portal at amawaterways.com.
Far & High Adventure Travel
The company is offering a 10-day fam trip to Bhutan Dec. 6-15, 2021, roundtrip from Paro. In addition to Paro, highlights include Thimphu, Phobjikha, the Bumthang Valley, Trongsa, Punakha and more. The trip will also include a hike to the Taktsang Monastery, also known as the Tiger’s Nest. Cost is $1,760 per person, double, for agents and $1,860 for companions. Single supplement is $350. Cost includes accommodations, three meals a day, English speaking tour leader, all transfers and sightseeing by private vehicle, Bhutan visa and government royalty, sightseeing admission tickets and two bottles of water per person, per day.
Visit farandhigh.com/bhutan/bhutantravel-agents-fam-tour or call 612-869-8502.
Tours Specialists
The operator is featuring a five-day fam trip to Sicily that will explore Palermo, Monreale, Catania, Etna and Taormina. Departures are available for Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; Nov. 2 and 9; Dec. 7 and 30; and Jan. 2, 2022. Cost is $1,100 per person, double, for agents and $1,200 for companions. Rates include accommodations; sightseeing; four dinners in hotels or local restaurants showcasing Sicilian and Italian cuisine; and tastings of olive oil, local street food, granita, brioche and honey.
Call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588 or email tourspecialists@gmail.com.
Culture Holidays
Due to increased demand, Culture Holidays added more half-price rates to its "Fascinating Bali" fam. The agent rate is $599 per person, double, and $699 for companions. Dates for 2021 include Sept. 12 and Nov. 20; 2022 dates include Feb. 19, March 12 and 19, April 2 and 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 11 and 18. Cost includes two nights’ accommodations in Ubud and three in Nusa Dua; daily breakfast and one lunch; Kintamani tour, a visit to Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali Swing experience and spa treatment and flower bath; and airport transfers and internal hotel transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/fascinatingbalifam, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS