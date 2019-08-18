FAM Trip Roundup: Russia, Portugal and More
Cruise down the Volga River in Russia; explore Northern Portugal; traverse South India; or relax in Bali with one of these fam trips.
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled a 10-night “Russian River Volga” fam aboard MS Andrei Rublev, with rates starting at $1,199 per person, double, for agents and companions. Government and port taxes are an additional $199 per person. Departing from Moscow on Sept. 8, the itinerary will include Uglich, Goritzy, Kizhi, Mandrogi and St. Petersburg.
Cost includes river-view onboard accommodations; daily tours, including the Hermitage; welcome aboard cocktail; all meals, including daily mineral water; Wi-Fi, where available; blini and caviar tasting; captain’s cocktail party and specialty dinner; live entertainment; and educational lectures.
Visit SterlingVacations.com, call 866-345-7755 or email info@sterlingvacations.com.
IndiaTours.com
The India specialist is offering a 13-day “South India” fam, which will put the focus on the region’s caves, temples, churches and shrines. The itinerary will explore Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Pondicherry, Trichy, Madurai, Periyar, Kumarakom, Marari and Cochin. Departures are available through September 2019.
Land-only cost is $734 per person, double, and $1,328 single. Supplements for the services of English-speaking local guides are $247 and for monument entrance fees, $21.
Visit india-tours.com/packages/13-days-south-india-vacation-package.html or email services@indiatours.com.
Tours Specialists
The operator is offering an eight-day fam to Northern Portugal for $1,450 per person, double, for agents and $1,550 for companions. Departure dates for the land-only trip are Sept. 3 and 20, Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6. Itinerary highlights will include Lisbon, Obidos, Alcobaca, Nazaré, Fatima, Coimbra, Aveiro, Oporto, Guimaraes, Braga, Barcelos, Amarante, Douro Valley and Urgeirica.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast daily, sightseeing tours, transfers, and all taxes and service charges. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists passengers.
Call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Culture Holidays
The company introduced five-day Rejoice Fest fams to Bali, with land-only rates of $1,199 per person, double, when booked by Aug. 4, $1,299 by Sept. 4, $1,399 by Dec. 31 and $1,599 after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,399, $1,499, $1,599 and $1,998, respectively.
Cost includes accommodations; five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest; Balinese spa and flower bath; half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour; half-day tour of Uluwatu; Kecak dance performance; Balinese dance performance; morning meditation and yoga on three days; two motivation and inspiration sessions; and roundtrip transfers.
Call 800-315-0755, email info@cultureholidays.com or visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo.
