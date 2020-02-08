FAM Trip Roundup: Salzburg, Myanmar and More
See the Oberammergau Passion Play; explore Myanmar; discover the cities of Sri Lanka; or cruise down the Nile River with one of these FAM trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Hand Crafted Travel
The company is debuting a 14-night fam on Aug. 7 that begins in Munich, ends in Prague and includes two nights in Oberammergau, Germany, with tickets to the Oberammergau Passion Play. Cost is $4,900 per person. Agents can bring one guest at the same rate. The tour will also visit the Salzburg lakes region, the Wachau wine region, Vienna, Rothenberg, Germany, and the Austrian Alps. Cost includes daily breakfast and nine dinners, ground transportation, airport transfers, and all group admission fees and guided tours.
Email bryan@handcraftedtravel.com or call 559-447-8441 for details.
Exotic Journeys
Exotic Journeys is offering a 10-day educational fam trip to Myanmar on May 15, with rates of $890 per person, double, for agents and $1,190 for companions. Single supplement is $350. Itinerary highlights include Yangon, Bagan, Mandalay, Amarpura, the Irrawaddy River, Mingun, Heho and Inle Lake. Cost includes accommodations, breakfast and lunch daily, welcome and farewell dinners, four internal flights, escorted airport transfers, guided sightseeing and excursions, private boat cruising, and all entrance and zone fees.
Visit exoticjourneys.com or travelagentspage.com; call 800-554-6342; or email info2@exoticjourneys.com.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is featuring a six-night fam to Sri Lanka, which will explore Colombo, Habarana, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Yala, Tissa, Hikkaduwa and Bentota. Rates begin at $1,050 per person, double, with monthly departures available through December 2020. Cost includes accommodations, breakfasts and dinners, sightseeing, entrance fees to Dambulla Cave Temple, Kandy Temple, Yala National Park and Turtle Farm, four-wheel-drive jeep for Yala National Park excursion, transportation in cars/vans with English-speaking chauffeurs, a meet-and-greet at the airport and all government taxes.
Visit cultureholidays.com/srilankafam, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is offering an eight-night “Best of Egypt with Nile Cruise” fam, with Friday departures through December 2020. Rates start at $1,149 per person, double. Cost includes a three-night Nile River cruise from Aswan to Luxor aboard MS Carnival; two nights in Cairo at The Oasis Hotel; two nights in Hurghada at the Panorama Bungalow Aqua Park; one night aboard a first-class sleeper train from Cairo to Aswan; full-day guided tour of Cairo and the Egyptian Museum and Citadel with lunch; eight breakfasts, four lunches and three dinners; and roundtrip transfers from CairoInternational Airport.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/fam-best-of-egypt-cruise or call 800-783-7839.
