FAM Trip Roundup: Southeast Asia, Bahamas and More
Set sail on a transatlantic cruise, travel through Southeast Asia or explore Morocco with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Chinatour.com
The Asia specialist is introducing a 10-day Southeast Asia fam, which departs on Nov. 7 and will visit destinations in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. The air-inclusive cost is $1,990 per person, double, out of Los Angeles and $2,090 out of New York-JFK. The land-only rate is $1,380, including internal Asia flights. Cost for companions and clients is $150 extra, with single supplements of $480.
Highlights include Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta in Vietnam; Siem Reap, Angkor Wat and Ta Prohm in Cambodia; and Bangkok. Cost includes accommodations, eight breakfasts and three lunches, ground transportation and tours.
Email Amy Lin/Vanessa Chen at Wholesale.en@chinatour.com, Vanessa.c@chinatour.com; or call 626-709-3110.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
The line is debuting a nine-night Western Caribbean cruise fam, which includes a full daylight transit of the Panama Canal. Cost is $499 per person, double, for inside staterooms, $599 for outside staterooms, $1,599 for suites and $299 for third and fourth guests.
The itinerary, which sails from Florida’s Port of Palm Beach to Puntarenas, Costa Rica, will call at Key West, Fla.; Grand Cayman; and Panama City. Taxes and fees of $298 per person and gratuities of $13.95 per person per day and $15 per person per day for agents accommodated in suites are not included in rates.
Visit ParadisePartnerships.com or call 866-957-2276.
Sterling Vacations
The company is offering a 19-day transatlantic cruise fam, which sails from Rome to Miami departing on Nov. 6 aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Divina. Port calls include Valencia, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Barbados; Martinique; St. Maarten; and San Juan.
Cost is $1,599 per person, double, for inside staterooms and $1,999 for balcony staterooms. Additional port taxes are $199 per person. Rates include onboard accommodations, travel insurance from deposit, all-inclusive drinks package, all meals aboard, excursions in Valencia, Lisbon and Azores, port lectures, and bottled water and coffee in all dining rooms.
Call 866-345-7755, visit SterlingVacations.com or email info@sterlingvacations.com.
VacationsLand
The tour operator unveiled a six-day Morocco fam, which will explore Tangier, Chefchaouen, Volubilis, Meknes, Fez, the Atlas Mountains, Azrou, Midelt, Erfoud, Rissani, Ait Ben Haddou and Marrakech. Cost is $1,119 per person, which includes four nights with breakfast and dinner in hotels or riads, one night in a desert camp with dinner and breakfast, desert camel riding and sand boarding excursions, and transportation.
Departure dates are Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3, 17 and 31, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 4. Dates for 2020 are Jan. 23 and 30, Feb. 6 and 20, and March 5.
Call 888-883-9455 or email agent@vacationsland.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
