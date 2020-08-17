FAM Trip Roundup: Spain, Costa Rica and More
Explore Northern Spain; travel around India; adventure through Costa Rica; or sightsee in Bosnia with one of these fam trips.
Hidden in Spain
The company unveiled a seven-night Northern Spain fam, which is scheduled to depart on Sept. 20, 2020. The cost is $2,342 per person, double. The itinerary, which begins in Santander, the capital of Cantabria, will explore Llanes, Santillana del Mar, Comillas and Bilbao, where the tour ends. Cost includes accommodations in three- and four-star boutique hotels, domestic transportation, guided tours, a wine tasting excursion, admission fees, taxes, and some meals, including a dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Health precautions will be taken in accordance with government transportation, activities and accommodations policies. Rates are based on the current exchange rate.
Visit hiddeninspain.com/fam-trip-travel-agents-autumn-2020, call 347-775-3397 or email luis@hiddeninspain.com.
Culture Holidays
The operator is offering a seven-day "Transformative Fam Trip to India," which will explore Delhi, Agra, Abhaneri and Jaipur. Rates range from $899 to $999 per person, double, with departures scheduled from September through December 2020. Single supplements range from $399 to $499. Departures for 2021 are scheduled January through September, with rates ranging from $799 to $999. Single supplements range from $399 to $499. Cost includes accommodations; daily breakfast buffet, five lunches and five dinners; meditation and transformative sessions; a sunrise visit to the Taj Mahal; a rickshaw ride through Old Delhi; and roundtrip airport transfers.
Visit www.cultureholidays.com/famtrip, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is featuring an eight-day "Costa Rica Classic" fam, which puts the spotlight on San Jose, the Arenal Volcano, Tabacon Hot Springs and Guanacaste. Rates start at $999 per person, double, with daily departures scheduled through December 2021. Cost includes arrival airport transfer; two nights in San Jose at the Barcelo San Jose, two nights in Arenal at the Arenal Volcano Montana de Fuego Resort & Spa and three nights at the all-inclusive Occidental Tamarindo beach resort; and 15 meals, including seven breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners. Agents can bring up to 16 friends at the same rate.
Visit travel. sunnylandtours.com/packages/costa-rica-classicfam or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The operator is offering a six-day fam to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia, which will explore Dubrovnik, Mostar, Sarajevo, Belgrade and Zagreb. Departures are scheduled for Aug. 1, 22 and 29, and Sept. 5, 12 and 19, 2020; and May 8 and 15, June 5 and 26, July 24 and 31, Aug. 21 and 28, and Sept. 4, 11 and 18, 2021. Rates range from $1,100 to $1,200 per person, double, for agents, and $1,200 to $1,300 for companions, depending on departure date. Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast and dinner, sightseeing tours and entrance fees to a variety of attractions.
Visit tours specialists.com/croatia-bosnia-serbia-and-herzegovina-6-days, call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588 or email toursspecialists@gmail.com
