FAM Trip Roundup: Spain, India and More
Be guided through the Basque Country of Northern Spain, experience Christmas and New Year’s in India, tour Guatemala City, or relax in Margaritaville at Grand Cayman with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Hidden in Spain
The tour operator is debuting a sevennight fully guided northern Spain fam from Asturias to the Basque Country on March 22, 2020. Cost is $2,959 per person. Single supplement is $546.
Cost includes accommodations in three- and four-star boutique hotels, domestic transportation, guided tours, and all taxes and fees. Rates are based on current exchange rates for the euro and subject to change. Highlights include Santander, Llanes, Puente Viesgo, Comillas, Oviedo, Gijon, Lastres, Luces, Covadonga, Potes, San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, San Sebastián, Laguardia and Bilbao.
Email luis@hiddeninspain.com, call 347-775-3397 or visit hiddeninspain.com/fam-trip-travelagents-spring-2020.
IndiaTours.com
The India specialist unveiled a six-day “Christmas and New Year’s in India” fam, which departs on Dec. 21, 2019, and will explore Delhi and Agra. Cost is $455 per person, double, with single supplements of $200. It includes four nights’ accommodations in Delhi and one in Agra, sightseeing, transportation, daily breakfast, services of English-speaking guides, roundtrip airport transfers and all taxes. There will be a compulsory dinner supplement for dinners on Christmas Eve ($55 per person) and New Year’s Eve ($78 per person).
Visit india-tours.com/packages/christmas-andnewyear-india-tour.html or email india@servicestours.com.
Tara Tours
The company is offering a “Guatemala Travel Agent Adventure” fam Dec. 4 to 11, 2019 for $1,425 per person, double. Companions are welcome at an additional cost. Included in the cost are three nights’ accommodations at Barceló Guatemala City, two at Casa Santo Domingo in Antigua and two at Porta Hotel del Lago at Lake Atitlán.
Cost also includes tours of Guatemala City, Antigua and the Chichicastenango market, roundtrip Guatemala-Flores-Guatemala air, a Tara Tours’ escort, and all tips to waiters, drivers and guides. All tours are with private guide and transportation.
Email Hermione at famtrips@taratours.com; call 305-278-4464 or 1-800-327-0080; or visit taratours.com.
Margaritaville Grand Cayman
Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is offering agents two free nights at the property for travel through Dec. 5 for bookings made by Nov. 30. Additional nights are available for $99 per night. In addition to a wide range of restaurants and bars—including Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s first Caribbean outpost, Eating House 1503—the resort is equipped with four pools, including one with a swim-up 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. Blackout dates apply from Nov. 24 to 30. Site inspections are mandatory.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS