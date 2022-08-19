FAM Trip Roundup: Spain, Tanzania and More
Experience all Spain has to offer; safari through Tanzania; explore Egypt; or adventure through Panama with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled an eight-night Spain fam tour visiting Madrid, Merida, Seville, Cordoba, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona, with departures available on Sept. 25 and Oct. 16, 2022. Cost is $1,699 per person, double, and includes seven nights in first-class hotel accommodations; eight buffet breakfasts, four lunches and three dinners; all transportation in a deluxe motorcoach; multilingual escort throughout; all sightseeing with English-speaking guides; medical travel insurance during tour; and all taxes and service charges. Single supplement is $849.50.
Visit SterlingVacations.com. Call 866-345-7755 / 512-863-6100, or email info@sterlingvacations.com for more information.
Excellent Guides Tours & Safaris
The operator is offering a seven-day fam trip to Tanzania in conjunction with Four Seasons, Serena Hotels & Resorts and Bougainvillea Group Collection. Departure dates are set for Nov. 17, 2022; and March 25, April 22, May 20 and Nov. 4, 2023. Departing from Arusha, the fam explores the Serengeti Plains, Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Crater. Cost includes accommodations in traditional safari lodges and luxury tented camps; daily breakfast, lunch and dinner; transportation in a shared chauffeur-driven safari vehicle; services of an English-speaking driver-guide; game-viewing drives and parks entrance fees; and government taxes and levies.
Visit www.excellentguidestz.comor email info@excellentguidestz.com / dearson@excellentguidestz.com.
Culture Holidays
The company is featuring a seven-day “Explore Egypt” fam whose starting rates have been reduced from $1,499 per person, double to $999 per person, double. Companion rates now start at $1,099. Departure dates for 2022 are Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Monthly departure dates are also available in 2023. Cost includes three nights in Cairo with daily breakfast; a three-night Nile cruise, including meals; a Cairo tour visiting the Egyptian Museum and the Great Pyramid and Sphinx; transfers; services of an English-speakingt our guide; sightseeing entrance fees; and all taxes and service charges.
Visit https://cultureholidays.com, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Sunny Land Tours
The operator is offering a seven-day “Panama Classic” fam trip, with daily departures available through December 2023. Itinerary highlights include a partial transit of Panama Canal, Panama City and Playa Blanca Beach. Rates start at $1,399 per person, double. Cost includes four nights in Panama City at the Occidental Panama City and two nights at the all-inclusive Riu Playa Blanca Hotel; six breakfasts, four lunches, two dinners and 24 snacks; all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the Riu Playa Blanca; private airport transfers; Panama Canal transit tour; Panama City tour, including admission to Miraflores Locks visitor center and museum; and government hotel taxes.
Visit sunnylandtours.com or call 800-783-7839.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@ntmllc.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS