FAM Trip Roundup: Turkey, Bhutan and More
Experience all the Magic of Istanbul; explore Bhutan; or relax in Bali with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Keytours Vacations
The operator unveiled three fams – the 11-day "Classics of Turkey," the six-day "Istanbul and Cappadocia" and the three-day "Magical Istanbul" – with multiple departures available throughout 2021. The 11-day fam explores Istanbul, Cappadocia, Kusadasi, Ankara, Pamukkale and Canakkale. Cost is $599 per agent and $899 for companions. Cost for the six-day fam is $499 for agents and $649 for companions; and $249 and $349, respectively, for the threeday fam. Rates includes accommodations, sightseeing, daily breakfast and more. Dates must be reconfirmed 45 days before departure. The fams are a convenient pre- or post-trip option for agents attending the ASTA Destination Expo in Croatia in June 2021, the company said.
Visit landing.keytours.com/turkeyfamtrips2021.
Far & High Adventure Travel
The adventure specialist is featuring a Bhutan fam trip June 5-13, 2021, at a land-only cost of $1,550 per person, double, for agents and $1,650 for companions. Single supplement is $280. Estimated return airfare from Kathmandu is $450 and $900 from Bangkok. The trip covers the main highlights of western Bhutan – Paro, Thimphu, Phobjikha and Punakha. Cost includes hotel accommodations; three meals a day; English-speaking local tour leader; all transfers and sightseeing by a private vehicle; sightseeing admission tickets; Bhutan visa and government royalty; two daily bottles of water; and airfare booking service.
Visit farandhigh.com/bhutan/bhutan-agents-fam-tour or call 612-869-8502.
Culture Holidays
The company is putting the spotlight on four six-day Bali fam trips priced at $599 per person, double, which represents a discount of 50 percent. The companion rate is $699. The half-price offer is available for departures on Nov. 20, 2021; and Feb. 19, March 26 and Nov. 11, 2022. Cost includes two nights’ accommodations in Ubud and three in Nusa Dua; daily breakfast at hotels and lunch during a Kintamani sightseeing tour; two-hour spa treatment and flower bath; meet-and-greet at the Denpasar airport by a Culture Holidays’ representative; airport transfers; and one bottle of mineral water per person during airport transfers and two during sightseeing tours.
Visit cultureholidays.com/fascinatingbalifam or call 800-315-0755.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS