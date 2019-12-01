FAM Trip Roundup: Vietnam, Costa Rica and More
Experience the beauty of Vietnam; adventure through Costa Rica; explore all Turkey has to offer; or dance your way through Cuba with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Culture Holidays
The operator is debuting a seven-day “Cultural Vietnam” fam, which explores Hanoi and Saigon and includes an overnight Halong Bay cruise. Rates start at $999 per person, double, with single supplements of $549. Departures are available through December 2021.
Cost includes hotel and cruise accommodations; daily breakfast, two lunches and one dinner; sightseeing, including a one-hour cyclo trip and water puppet show both in Hanoi; entrance fees; and English-speaking guides. Cost does not include a $25 Vietnam visa stamp fee or compulsory tips for drivers and guides of $5 per day.
Visit cultureholidays.com/vietnamfam or call 800-315-0755.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is offering an eight-day “Costa Rica Classic” fam, with rates starting at $999 per person, double. Departures are available through December 2021.
Cost for the land-only fam includes two nights at the Hotel Barcelo San Jose; two nights at the Montana de Fuego Resort & Spa in Arenal; three nights at Occidental Tamarindo all-inclusive beach resort; all meals, including seven breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; Arenal Volcano & Tabacon Natural Hot Mineral Springs tour with visit to Sarchi Artisan Village; airport transfers; and entrance fees.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/costa-rica-classic-fam or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring a six-day western Turkey fam, with departures available through December 2020. Rates start at $900 per person, double for agents and $1,000 for companions. The itinerary will explore Istanbul, Canakkale, Troy, Pergamum, Kusadasi, Ephesus and Sirince.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast and three dinners, all sightseeing by motorcoach, arrival and departure transfers, and all taxes and service charges. Agents will be traveling with regular passengers. Extensions are available.
Visit toursspecialists.com/turkey-6-days; call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Maqui Travel
The Cuba specialist is offering five-day fam trips highlighting Havana, Matanzas and Viñales. Cost is $845 per person, double, with weekly departures through 2020.
Cost includes accommodations, all meals, escorted guided tours, admissions fees, transportation including transfers, a night at the Tropicana outdoor cabaret, a Cuban cooking class, salsa dance lessons and the services of a bilingual local tour guide. Extensions are available. Travel agents can bring up to 16 guests at the same rate. (The regular rate is $1,958.)
Email LazPujol@maquitravel.com or call 786-536-5391.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS