FAM Trip Roundup: Vietnam, Italy and More
Sail the Seychelles; explore Vietnam; adventure through Costa Rica; or experience Classic Italy with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Variety Cruises
To commemorate its 10th anniversary sailing in the Seychelles, Variety Cruises is unveiling eight-day fam trips aboard the 44-passenger Pegasos, with departures on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, 24 and 31, 2022. Cost for travel advisors and companions is $699 per person single or double, for the Nov. 26 departure and $599 double or single, for the December departures. Port taxes are calculated at $450. Reservations are subject to availability. In order to be confirmed, full payment is required. Payments are fully refundable up to 30 days prior to departure.
Email famtrips@varietycruises.com with proof of employment and business card.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator has discounted rates for select six-day “Splendid Vietnam” 2023 fam trips, with rates of $1,076 per person twin/double/ triple reduced to $538. Cost for companions is now $648. The savings apply to 2023 departures on Feb. 13, March 20, June 24, Aug. 12, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9. The itinerary explores Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Ho Chi Minh City. Cost includes accommodations with daily breakfast at four-star hotels; Ha Long Bay cruise with breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch; all transfers and sightseeing in an air-conditioned vehicle; entrance and boat fees; and government and service charges.
Visit cultureholidays.com, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is offering an eight-day “Costa Rica Explorer” fam trip to San Jose, Limon, Alajuela and Guanacaste, with daily departures available through Dec. 2023. Rates begin at $1,099 per person, double. Cost includes one night at the Barcelo San Jose Hotel in San Jose; two nights at the Mawamba Lodge in Tortuguero National Park; two nights at the Montana de Fuego Resort & Spa in Arenal; two nights at the Riu Guanacaste; seven breakfasts, five lunches and four dinners; Tortuguero National Park hike, town tour and canal exploration boat tour; all transportation within Costa Rica; and arrival and departure airport transfers.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/trip/costa-rica-costa-rica-luxury-fam-trip or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The operator is featuring an eight-day “Classic Italy” fam trip exploring Rome, Assisi, Siena, Florence, Bologna, Padua, Venice and the Tuscany wine region. Departure dates are scheduled for Jan. 8 and 22; Feb. 5 and 19; and March 5, 12 and 19, 2023. Rates start $1,500 per person, double, for agents and $1,600 for companions. Cost includes accommodations; daily breakfast, two lunches and two dinners; all transfers and multilingual sightseeing by motorcoach; and all taxes and service charges. There will be no waiting in line at Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica or Pompeii.
Visit toursspecialists.com/italy-classic-8-days, email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800- 223-7552 / 727-784-8588
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@ntmllc.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
