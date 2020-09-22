Family Holiday Travel Outlook
Travel Advisors and suppliers see bright spots in the upcoming holiday travel season
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
While there are obvious uncertainties about family holiday travel this upcoming season, one thing is clear: Families who want to travel will do so if travel advisors can help them navigate the issues around COVID-19.
Christy Danforth of Tzell Travel Group said bookings for the season are keeping her busy, although clients are cautious about COVID-19. Some are being proactive and booking now while others are holding off on finalizing trips. "In general, there are a lot of inquiries and interest for the typically busy holiday season," she said.
Laurel Perry of Ciao Bambino!, a Virtuoso agency, said she had one major piece of family holiday business, after losing many more bookings to cancellations. It’s a multigenerational family group traveling together to Hawaii at the end of the year and staying in five condos.
Villa Vacations
Most requests are for villas within resorts or resorts whose rooms are standalone rather than with elevators and towers, Danforth said.
Many clients are looking for locations that are not too far away and are inquiring about private jet travel and private chefs as well.
Like most advisors, Kay Merrill of Are We There Yet Adventures, an Andavo Travel affiliate, has seen a lot of flux in her business, with postponements and changes of destinations. She added there has been a movement to Caribbean destinations that have opened to U.S. travelers.
Beach Turks & Caicos
Gary Sadler, senior vice president sales for Unique Vacations, the sales arm of Sandals Resorts International, said the company is seeing bookings for the holidays partly because of the nature of the product. "We ask advisors to tell clients that it’s easy to practice social distancing at our properties," Sadler said. "At our Beaches Turks & Caicos there are 21 restaurants. Even in normal times, there is plenty of room for everybody."
Beaches is seeing bookings coming from other parts of the industry, like cruising, which is having more difficulty getting up and running. In addition, many people who had to postpone their vacations when resorts were closed earlier in 2020 are now booking for later this year, Sadler said.
Omni Hotels & Resorts
Cara Banasch, vice president of sales at Omni Hotels & Resorts, said leisure travel in the summer has been strong as families seek a change of scenery and a place where everybody in the household can find something to do. As the holidays approach, she said, the company expects many families to take vacations – with some even working remotely from a more relaxing space.
Selling Tips
Christy Danforth of Tzell Travel Group said her best-selling sales tools are personal emails to clients with destination and property suggestions and social media posts that reach a broader community.
Laurel Perry of Ciao Bambino! said she is "playing the long game" and maintaining relationships by sending gift packages to clients. "I want to let them know I am their advocate and will be here for them on the other side."
Kay Merrill of Are We There Yet Adventures said she is continuing to send out email blasts with "nice pictures, information and a call to action – including calling me."
