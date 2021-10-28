Fees and Annual Subscriptions
There’s a growing trend in the travel industry as more advisors are charging fees for their services, and some are adding annual subscriptions to cover the increased cost of doing business in our new and challenging industry.
Travel Agent Susan Ferrell
There’s a growing trend in the travel industry as more advisors are charging fees for their services, and some are adding annual subscriptions to cover the increased cost of doing business in our new and challenging industry.
Booking Fees
Booking fees for many services have long been a part of the business, but we are now hearing that they are becoming more consistent since the pandemic brought to light the less stable commission structure as a source of income.
We strongly support all advisors in developing a fee structures that work for them. There is no shortage of formulas, and the key is communicating this to the clients in advance and collecting fees consistently. Booking fees will help ensure that your earnings remain stable as you will be paid for your time and effort and not have to rely solely on commissions to keep you in business.
Annual Subscriptions
The newest, and possibly the fastest growing form of fees being charged are the annual subscriptions where a client pays anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 upfront for year-round services. This obviously works best for loyal clients who travel throughout the year. A combination of annual subscriptions and booking fees may work best for advisors who have an assortment of clients. But getting all clients to pay some sort of fee is the objective to a stronger income base.
The Value of Travel Advisors
Advisors we talked with have found most clients respect these charges and see the value in paying for your time. We’ve heard that some clients have balked at paying fees of any sort, and the advisors have stopped working with them. If a client does not want to pay, it may be time to part ways.
Here’s what some of our affiliated advisors had to say:
"I enlisted the help of a colleague and came up with a fee structure that would make me comfortable in presenting fees to my long-time clients," said Renee Taylor in Searcy, Ark. "Most were very receptive and even commented that they wondered why I waited this long to charge for my services."
"This past year reminded me that my professional expertise has value," said Eileen Anderson of Journeys Afar in Raleigh, N.C. "I’ve had clients tell me they don’t expect me to work for free."
For more Travel Agent News
More by Susan Ferrell
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS