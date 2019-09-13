Festive Family Holidays
Seasoned travel advisors offer tips on boosting your family travel sales.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Joe Pike
When is the best time to book family holiday travel? What types of destinations and resorts are popular with the family holiday travel market? How can you get the best value for your clients? Veteran agents answer these questions and provide tips and strategies on how to master the family holiday travel niche.
Book Early
Urge clients to lock down their holiday trips as early as January but no later than the end of the summer. Since villas and room types that accommodate families are the first to sell out, “it is best to book early to be sure you get the style that fits your family client’s needs, especially when they want connecting rooms,” said Lena Brown of Waterbury, Conn.-based Largay Travel.
For families of six or more, Daniela Harrison of Flagstaff, Ariz.-based Avenues of the World Travel recommended agents “push for a plan after spring break” since families “need larger suites or multiple rooms” that are “harder to come by” during the holiday season.
And if something is sold out? “Waitlist, waitlist, waitlist,” said Jolie Goldring of New York City-based In the Know Experiences. “It never hurts and check-in once a month.”
The best way to persuade a client to book early is by pointing out the savings in price, noted Penny Sheldon of Boise, Idaho-based Penny Sheldon Travel. “My recommendation is to have some stats to demonstrate the limits they will face and the cost difference if they procrastinate,” she said. “For those who book far in advance, I red-flag their files to offer flight recommendations soon after they come out. The seat that may run $600 per person can be $1,000 or higher, the longer they wait.”
However, many clients simply can’t book very early and that’s where your industry expertise and relationships can help, noted Sheldon. “We can usually still find space, thanks to the amazing relationships we have with our preferred suppliers and sales reps, though rates will be higher and amenities are usually less.”
Offer Flexible Travel Dates
Clients save money by being flexible about arrival and departure dates, said Tom Varghese, owner of Travel Tom in Washington, D.C. “Sometimes leaving a day or two before the holiday [rush] or arriving a day or two after can save hundreds or thousands of dollars on airfare and hotel pricing,” he said.
Choosing a destination with multiple flight options also helps with price flexibility, Largay Travel’s Brown said. “It reduces the overall cost for families, instead of a destination that only has one flight a day or service only on specific days,” she said. “It gives families more flight options, which usually makes the airfare less costly.”
Book Nonstops
Both Brown and Goldring recommended booking only nonstop flights. “My clients always want destinations offering nonstop flights. Crowded airports and bad weather can lead to challenges if you have to connect,” said Goldring.
At the very least, agents should make sure clients have at most one connection with a short transfer from the airport so they can spend “more time at the resorts than traveling to get there,” Brown said.
Top Family Destinations
In the Caribbean, Anguilla and Grand Cayman are great options for families looking for high-end holiday travel, Goldring said, while Brown cited Montego Bay, Jamaica, as a great option for families.
Mexican hotspots recommended by agents included Los Cabos, Cancun and Riviera Maya.
In Latin America, family holiday bucket list trips include Peru’s Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands, Brown said.
Costa Rica is another great destination for family holiday travel in Latin America, Harrison said. Paris, New York, Barcelona and London are among her top international destinations for family travel.
Resorts for Family Travelers
In Sheldon’s view, Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean is the best brand for families—with Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa by far the brand’s most popular resort. As a case in point, she noted that if “a family of two adults and two children wanted to book Beaches Turks & Caicos for a week, arriving on Dec. 21, 2019, they would find 40 of the room categories already sold out.”
In addition to Beaches Turks & Caicos, Varghese recommended Azul Beach Resort Negril in Jamaica and Royalton Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean.
In Mexico, the Now Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas and Ocean by H10 Hotels brands offer solid all-inclusive amenities for families and a diverse price range, Sheldon said.
For active families, Varghese recommended Palace Resorts and All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels properties in the Caribbean and Mexico “since they offer a wide range of activities as well as resort credit that can be used on spa, golf and tours/excursions off the resort.”
Selling Tips
—Booking seat assignments on flights should ideally be completed no later than July since the airlines will most likely oversell flights over the holiday period, said Jolie Goldring of In the Know Experiences.
—Deal directly with on-property sales reps or reservations managers to confirm all the details, including connecting rooms, rollaway beds, etc.—and get it in writing.“If a hotel requires the client to pay a nightly connecting-room fee, make sure they are aware and confirm it with the hotel” Goldring said.”
—Focus on such popular holiday travel destinations as the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America.
