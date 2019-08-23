Find Your Tribe
Connecting with other travel agents outside your company is just as important as building your client base.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
In one’s search for belonging, it’s human nature to gravitate to people who have similar beliefs and common traits. A group where social bonding takes place is often referred to as a tribe. Finding a tribe that’s accepting and provides authentic connections can be challenging, as everyday responsibilities tend to take priority.
Psychologists believe that positive social connections with those in the same profession yet outside the workplace can make for a better quality of life and increase satisfaction at work. These connections also provide opportunities for encouragement, advice and professional development. Travel professionals can reap many benefits by connecting with other advisors.
Though technology can make it easier to feel connected to others, there’s growing evidence that face-to-face contact is what bonds people and builds a tribe with meaningful relationships. The travel industry offers opportunities to attend conferences, seminars and local agency chapter meetings, and participate in fam trips.
Sometimes these events can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you make more meaningful connections at events and on fam trips.
Develop a New Approach
Take a risk and join conversations. Sit with those you don’t know. Step out of your comfort zone and participate in event activities.
Reserve Judgment
Try looking for things you have in common with others instead of making snap judgments based on your own perspective. Look for the best in others, not the worst, and remember to be open to differing opinions.
Self-Reflect
True connections can fuel your soul if you are authentic and your integrity is not compromised but rather embraced by those in your tribe. Building your self-awareness is crucial in developing strong bonds with others.
Stay Connected
Tribes need to maintain contact after the events have concluded. Reach out and engage with those you met and arrange to get together to further develop your growing tribe.
Meaningful connections are a fundamental human need. Finding your tribe of like-minded people is one of life’s most rewarding experiences.
“Connection is why we’re here,” said author Brene Brown. “It’s what gives purpose and meaning to our lives.”
