Finding the Luxury Traveler

Luxury travelers can be all around you, so be sure to keep an open mind when meeting people.
If you want to boost your luxury travel sales, simply look around your community. Potential luxury clients are all around you! They own car dealerships, are partners in law firms and operate medical practices. They belong to the country club or play in leagues at public golf courses. They are regulars at upscale restaurants, specialty wine shops, jewelry stores and clothing boutiques.
Seek out introductions and referrals. Try to partner with the golf pro, the restaurant chef or your own medical professionals.
Perhaps share your client list in exchange for the chef’s frequent patron list and work together to organize a cruise night or event where you can share your professionalism and expertise.
Consider working with the boutique owner on a cruise fashion show, where you speak for a few minutes and provide a gift bag with brochures, a special offer, a tchotchke or tube of sunscreen and your business card.
It’s important to keep an open mind. Not every luxury traveler wears designer apparel and minks—many are down-to-earth people who live in blue jeans. And others might not be millionaires, but they are willing to splurge occasionally on special milestone trips like their 25th anniversary or 60th birthday.
Don’t try to sell them based on your own income—not everyone wants the rock-bottom cheapest fares, but the affluent still want value for their money.
Be prepared to spend time on luxury clients once they start calling and emailing you. They want to be assured you know what you’re doing and that you’ll be there if something goes awry.
Just look around, and you’ll see the potential. Good luck!
