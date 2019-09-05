Finding the Right Coach
Is a business coach the right fit for you?
During a review with students of my Secrets to Attracting the Affluent Traveler program, we discussed the impact that a good business coach or advisor can have on their success.
According to a LinkedIn study, the return on investment for this service is sevenfold on average. In other words, for every $1,000 you invest in quality coaching, you can expect an incremental increase of at least $7,000—which validates a quote attributed to Ben Franklin: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
One student asked, “With so many coaches, both independent or employed by my host and consortium, all claiming to be the ‘expert,’ how do I choose?”
My answer? It depends. There is a misconception that if your business is not growing, marketing will fix it. As a result, many advisors gravitate toward marketing-related coaching programs.
This is a mistake for one simple reason: It’s putting the cart before the horse. No amount of money spent on marketing is going to help if you have not mastered the core fundamentals of the business. Here are three tips to consider when choosing a coach or business advisor.
Do Your Research
We are a get-rich-quick society, and there are always some bad apples who will take advantage of this. Their “sales funnel” or “marketing system” will claim a quick fix for all your problems. This can be tempting—so buyer beware!
Know What You Want
Look for a coach who helps you think strategically, creates an action plan and holds you accountable for implementing it—not one who simply tells you what you want to hear.
Is It a Good Fit?
The best coaches charge a premium, so be prepared to invest in their services. A prescreening interview will determine if what they offer is a good fit for you.
A professional business advisor is one of the most important strategic investments you will ever make. I practice what I preach. I have invested in coaching for most of my career. A quality coach will help set the course for your business for years to come.
