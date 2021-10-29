Five Tips to Build Your Luxury Business
How travel advisors can earn more.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
If you were to ask anyone what luxury travel is, the top-of-mind answers might be the traditional views: private jets, a Tuscan castle, gourmet meals and a personal butler offering freshly made Mai Tais.
But the concept of luxury is deeply personal to each traveler, and it cuts across many other niches, including those that you already sell. Parents might see luxury as staying somewhere with an abundance of family activities. Honeymooners might be willing to splurge on an overwater bungalow in a faraway place, and retirees might seek a luxury property with beautiful surroundings and highly personalized services.
Here are my five top tips to build your luxury business:
Know Your Clients
If you want to upsell to them, you need to be thoroughly versed in their needs, wants, wishes and overall financial picture.
Don't Make Assumptions
Never write off a client as not wanting a luxury vacation. You would be surprised at how many clients will spring for luxury at a milestone, like a birthday or anniversary. Mine your existing customer database for luxury opportunities.
Be Patient
There’s no need to leap in all at once. Building your luxury business is a long-term process, and slow and steady wins the race. Try to get your clients to upgrade a portion of their trip, like springing for first-class flights or taking their next cruise on an upper-premium line. Once they get a taste, they might choose more premium travel experiences in the future.
Capitalize on Your Niche
Study your current niche and figure out where luxury fits in. If you specialize in culinary travel, seek out Michelin-starred dining experiences for your clients. If you find yourself with clientele seeking adventure, look into barefoot luxury suppliers. In almost any type of travel you sell, there is opportunity to add a touch of extravagance.
Focus on Education
Luxury trips take a lot of care and attention to detail. With a higher price point, much more will be expected of you. Take the time to seek out educational opportunities from your host, consortia and luxury suppliers.
When you embrace the idea that luxury means something different to everyone, and individualize that concept to each client – well, what is more luxurious than a travel advisor anticipating their client’s every desire?
