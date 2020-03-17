Focusing on the Process
Investing in people—co-workers and clients—will help you to feel better and do better at your job.
Do you ever feel like a hamster running on a wheel? And after an exhausting day of going through the motions, do you feel like you’ve gotten nowhere? Do you feel like you’re just repeating what you do every day with no end in sight?
Or, perhaps you’ve become easily dissatisfied and tend to hop from career to career. Are you searching and reaching for your calling but ultimately left feeling unsatisfied?
Both scenarios are quite common and often result in job dissatisfaction and subpar job performance—leading to unhappiness both professionally and personally. Because our careers often define who we are, it’s human nature to yearn for a job that provides personal happiness and fulfillment.
Entrepreneur and wellness expert Eugene Remm advised that the only way to stop the daily spinning wheel or refrain from job-hopping is to focus on what you do every day—the process. The process itself affects your job satisfaction.
Here are some tips on how to find more impact in your everyday work life.
Put Others First
Learn how to benefit others, which results in immense satisfaction. Helping, assisting and creating moments where you give freely to your clients and coworkers generates happiness and builds connections.
Focus Less on the Goal
Think about the process rather than the goal. When you keep reaching for a goal, you may lose sight of the daily moments that can bring you joy.
Show Gratitude
Gratitude promotes positive emotions, enhances relationships and creates a happy work environment.
Be Engaged
Ask about clients’ and coworkers’ wellbeing. Take an interest in who they are, which will lead to deeper connections that build value. Feeling valued is one of the greatest examples of having an impact.
The daily tasks that fill our inboxes and our myriad responsibilities can rob us of the opportunity of realizing the joy in what we do. Finding moments during the day that provide impact can increase our happiness and fulfillment.
