Forecast 2020
Industry executives share their forecasts for the coming year
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
In what seems like a flash, 2019 is almost over and 2020 is about to launch. What will the New Year bring to the travel industry and your home-based business? Will a divisive presidential election dampen demand? Will the economy weaken? Will sales continue to grow? We asked industry executives and a top travel advisor to peer into their crystal balls and share their forecasts for the upcoming year.
Crystal Cruises
Carmen Roig, senior VP of marketing and sales
“We are entering 2020, from a sales perspective, ahead of our pace for 2019, with a strong first quarter already in the books. We are seeing many luxury ocean cruisers choosing to sail with Crystal River Cruises, many for the first time with Crystal—a very positive trend.
“While election years always have potential to cause some hiccups in booking patterns, this is less true for the luxury audience. This is partly due to luxury travelers’ tendency to book their grandest vacations far in advance, which is why we have more than three years of itineraries available for booking across all Crystal brand experiences.
“The home-based channel of selling continues to grow and strengthen each year and continues to be an area where we are seeing some of our largest gains in revenue and new guests.”
Apple Vacations
John Tarkowski, president
“We are cautiously optimistic based on improving numbers for the winter and renewed interested in vacations to the Dominican Republic. It’s up to us and our travel advisor partners to set the record straight about that destination after repetitive and unsubstantiated allegations hindered bookings from the second quarter of 2019 onward.
“Apple Leisure Group partnered with travAlliancemedia [now part of Northstar Travel Group] to sponsor travFacts, which has also been an immense resource combating misinformation and arming travel advisors with data and talking points they can use to set the record straight.
“Apple Vacations has significantly expanded its product offerings while new hotel openings and renovations throughout Mexico are driving demand.”
Travel Impressions
Scott Wiseman, president
“While bookings are up overall, we’re seeing particular growth in three-, four- and five-night packages as people are opting to divide their vacation time among several extended weekends versus the traditional week off. Consumers are also increasingly using travel agents to book shorter stays at domestic destinations closer to home. Accommodating this demand has been a major focus for Travel Impressions over the last few months.
“The year ahead is shaping up to be a pretty good one, thanks to a cautious, yet robust, U.S. economy. Mexico is doing great year over year, and our numbers throughout most of the Caribbean are up as well.”
Central Holidays
James Zitani, VP of sales
“Our 2020 bookings have been very robust, and we are currently experiencing year-over-year growth of over 30 percent. This is even more inspiring as it is on top of the year-over-year increase in revenue of more than 40 percent from 2018 to 2019.
“Travelers today want personalized experiences, authentic destination moments and cultural immersion. We are also seeing an increase in demand for lesser-known destinations. Destinations on the rise are Egypt, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
“Many events in 2020 are having a positive impact on bookings such as Oberammergau in Germany, the Passion Play of Sordevolo in Italy, the World Expo in Dubai and the 500th anniversary of the life of Da Vinci.”
Avanti Destinations
Paul Barry, CEO
“We expect 2020 to be a great year for both travel agents and tour operators, especially for those serving independent travelers and custom groups. Advance bookings are up 9 percent compared to the same time last year.
“The highest growth in FIT travel is in secondary, less-touristed destinations like Greece, Belgium, Scandinavia, Wales, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. Highest booking growth is in Asia and Latin America. Even for the most popular countries, highest growth is in secondary cities and regions—like Piedmont, Puglia and Sicily in Italy.”
Preferred Vacations LLC
Tom Carr, CEO
“We will continue to see the proliferation of all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean and beyond. The concept is rapidly accelerating within the traditional EP markets and consumer demand will drive even more hotel companies to explore the option.
“Also, I see that branding partnerships will burgeon as hotels seek to provide niche experiences to play off of the success of concepts such as the Hard Rock all-inclusive, Margaritaville Resorts and others.”
