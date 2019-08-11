From Senior Counsel to Travel Counselor
From studying at Oxford to traveling with Congress, all these experiences led to Trinita's new career as a travel agent.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
Name: Trinita Brown
Agency Name and Location: Dream Vacations – Trinita Brown, Washington, D.C.
Franchisor: Dream Vacations
My Former Career: Senior counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure
Why I Chose a Travel Career: I traveled the world extensively in my 20-year career with the U.S. Congress. In my personal life, traveling has always been a passion. While studying at Oxford, I used England as my gateway to the world. In addition, my brother and his family live in Stockholm, Sweden, and I have used that as my second home travel base. Friends have always called me to ask advice on travel destinations and resorts—so transitioning into the travel industry was a natural progression.
My Biggest Challenge Starting Out: Waking up and realizing that I had my own business and it was up to me to run it and make it successful financially.
How I Solved It: I attended an online boot camp provided by the headquarters team at Dream Vacations. It was very intensive. It covered mission statements, business plans and more, but even more importantly, it got down to the nitty-gritty of what kinds of things you can do day-to-day.
My Greatest Challenge Right Now: Making sure that people understand and are aware that travel agents do great work and are more relevant now than we have ever been. In recent years, there has been a surge in the use of travel agents. People always ask me, “Is it hard to get business when everybody is booking online?” Maybe that was true 15 years ago or even now for purchasing a simple economy-class plane ticket.
How I Solved It: I have found that my clients enjoy researching travel online but when it comes down to booking their bucket-list safari or even their family vacation, they would rather trust an expert to provide personal service, advise them, meticulously plan their vacation and be there for them throughout the journey. You probably cannot call an online agent at 2 a.m. in the event of an unlikely mishap.
