Generating New Business
Tools to consider to help you grow.
Travel Agent
In our previous columns, we noted that independent advisors join a host agency for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons may be to help you expand your client base. There are ethical ways to solicit business and not-so-ethical ways.
We at Travel Experts believe in doing things the right way. We don’t believe in soliciting another company’s clients to be successful. There is enough business out there looking for help from a travel advisor. Promoting can be done in several ethical ways.
Tools to Consider
Building your business by advertising, direct-mail promotions, public relations, social media, word-of-mouth, local events and in conjunction with supplier partners are all ethical ways to develop a growing client list. Generating new clients takes time and a focus on the tools needed to attract business.
Advertising and direct mail promotions cost money, but can be very effective, especially when targeted to the right audience. Public relations can be done in-house with a letter writing campaign to local newspapers. You don’t have to hire a high-priced firm to get your message across.
Creating a Website
Today, more than ever, you need a strong online presence with a website that helps clients navigate their options and choose vacations. Websites are relatively easy to build with a variety of online tools such as WordPress. A host agency can help you and often provide you with a Web Page as one of the member benefits.
Social Media
Also crucial is an active social media campaign with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep you connected to your clients and to generate new business.
Setting up these social media accounts is easy. Maintaining them takes time and effort. We suggest you maintain a daily routine to manage your social media. This is usually easier at the start of a day before the phones and e-mails begin rushing in, or at the end of a busy day when you can take the time to update your Facebook page, send out an Instagram or tweet to keep the connection with your clients.
When you combine all these efforts – a little advertising, some local public relations, a good website and Facebook page, and a steady stream of social media with Instagram and Twitter – you will increase those who see your messages and ultimately draw some of them in as new clients. Do it right and you will have more business.
