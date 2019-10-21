Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Mon October 21 2019

Getting Creative With Shore Excursions

Going the extra mile to book shore excursions outside the cruise company is normally a win-win: boosting your commission and improving client satisfaction.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder

ShoreTrips
PHOTO: Kristin Garvens, Shore Excursion Specialist, shares a glimpse of her experience visiting the Baltic. (photo via ShoreTrips)

My husband and I have planned a cruise vacation in November of this year. We were chatting with friends about it over the weekend and they asked us if we would book shore excursions with the cruise line or book private excursions with another company.

I said that we would probably do independent excursions or explore on our own on foot and by taxi.

We occasionally take shore excursions operated by cruise lines but are usually happier with those we arrange ourselves. I am easily frustrated when guests on an excursion significantly delay the other guests by indulging their own personal interests rather than waiting until the tour offers free time. That is also one of the most common complaints from my clients post-cruise.

A Sea of Choices

For clients who are seasoned travelers and prefer a more personal experience, there are several options that provide more exclusive experiences than they would get from a cruise line.

Shoretrips

One of my favorite go-to companies is ShoreTrips. Its website allows me to select the line, ship and sail date to see a variety of excursions that I can offer my clients.

ShoreTrips has a diverse selection by port and provides clients with a more individual experience than they would find on excursions geared to larger groups.

DMC Options

I also use destination management companies (DMCs), some of which are members of consortia, for my high-end clients. These excursions can be pricey, but the right client will enjoy the personal and unusual experiences offered. And on some overnight excursions, the DMC price might be better than that offered by the cruise line. We have also used Tours by Locals in a few cities and have met some interesting people along the way.

Boosting Commissions

Using ShoreTrips and DMCs enables me to make money on excursions—adding more to the commission that I make from the cruise line.

Client Satisfaction

Learning about the different options you can offer is a great way to upsell your clients. And I’ve found it often leads new clients to me, as their friends tell them about the unique excursions I arranged for them.

