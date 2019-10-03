Getting Focused
Take the time to focus on what your business is about and stick to those ideals. You don't want to spread yourself too thin.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Dan Chappelle
The 2020 Selling Season is upon us. Did you know that October is actually the No. 1 booking month for many of the largest cruise agencies in North America?
That’s right, October! Now is the time to get focused. If you wait until January, you may miss the proverbial boat. But to generate those bookings, you must be clear on what you’re selling and to whom.
Advice from Tor Hagen
Viking Cruises Founder and Chairman Tor Hagen said in an interview, “We are focused clearly on what we are and the number of things we are not.” If a company like Viking knows exactly who they are, why is it so hard for agents to gain this clarity?
For example, I have had the privilege to be selected by a number of agency owners and advisors, many already very successful, to help take their businesses to a higher level. But I also took on several clients who were just getting started and, in hindsight, were not a good fit for my practice.
I went from serving two narrow niches that complimented each other well to being many things to a broader audience. Has this happened to you?
Spreading Your Wings
Sometimes, you must spread your wings to find that you were already in the right place the whole time. Hagen’s message has helped me regain some much-needed clarity on whom—and how—I serve.
So my own business coach and I crafted this statement, which provides clarity on what I do and the results my clients can expect: “I am The Wealthy Travel Agent. I help busy agency owners take control of their businesses, so those businesses don’t consume or adversely affect their professional, personal and family relationships.”
A Targeted Approach
Unlike those who focus solely on marketing, I help my clients implement a laser-targeted, sales-centric system that provides a holistic path to increased sales and profitability without sacrificing more time.
As a result, they have more time to travel, earn more money and recognition, spend quality time with their families, and ultimately better serve their clients.
Craft your own clarifying message. Be as specific as possible, and you will have no problem standing out in your own niche from the tens of thousands of agents competing for business.
