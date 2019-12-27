Getting Social
Travel Impressions raises the bar on social media programs that help agents better sell its products
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
It has been a busy year for Travel Impressions on the travel advisor front. The tour operator launched the “Semester of Social” events that featured a series of popular social media campaigns with top supplier partners. Called “EducaTIon First,” the social media initiative included #OnLocaTion, where staff members visited a resort for a week of live agent education programs, and #Weekend Learning, providing insider tips and insights to help agents sell a property.
Travel Impressions also introduced the Partner Privileges program designed to add value for consumers booking through travel agents, thus giving agents even more marketplace advantages.
RIU Hotels & Resorts
Travel Impressions kicked off the year with its #WeekendLearning series via Facebook, providing insider selling tips for two all-inclusive RIU Hotels & Resorts in Mexico. Viewable from a desktop or mobile device, the series imparted insider knowledge to help agents tailor recommendations to prospective vacationers, with such information as new features at the resorts and even what dishes agents can recommend at specific on-site restaurants.
The #WeekendLearning Series returned to RIU Hotels & Resorts later in the fall, this time featuring multiple properties across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Every weekend throughout October, agents were able to follow the campaign via hashtags #RIUpdates and #WeekendLearning on Facebook.
“Our #Weekend Learning Series with RIU Hotels & Resorts packages knowledge enhancing information in a fun and easy-to-follow manner, so that agents are able to paint an alluring picture of a RIU vacation that entices clients,” said Travel Impressions President Scott Wiseman.
Hard Rock Los Cabos
Travel Impressions followed that with a #WeekendLearning series for Hard Rock Los Cabos with an insider look at the property’s lavish accommodations and amenities.
Planet Hollywood
In the fall, Travel Impressions provided an #OnLocaTion initiative to the all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, by Blue Diamond Resorts, in Papagayo, Costa Rica. The social media initiative served as a familiarization tool for retailers who followed the campaign from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. Agents benefited from a detail-oriented format to sell the property more effectively.
Partner Privileges
The new Partner Privileges program gives clients who book with agents a wealth of added value amenities and benefits they won’t find anywhere else to make their vacation extra special. These exclusive privileges offered at no additional cost, provide travel professionals with even more marketplace advantages.
Extras include complimentary upgraded and signature tours, Apple Leisure Group Kids Concierge program at select Karisma Hotels & Resorts, free roundtrip airport transfers in most destinations, access to VIP lounges, spa credits, private poolside cabana rentals, preferred room locations, resort discounts, private cocktail parties and private dinners for two.
“These highlights are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this new program can provide,” said Wiseman. “We’re constantly working on finding new ways to add value to booking with our travel partners. VIP benefits from the new Partner Privileges program can often tip the scales for travelers looking for a more elite, special experience.”
Best of the Best Event
Travel Impressions’ 24th annual Best of the Best Conference and Celebration was held at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun in late November. Among the highlights were:
—A themed evening celebrating Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday steeped in history and tradition.
—Site inspections and/or excursions to Xcaret or Xenses theme park.
—Cocktail and dinner sponsored by the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism.
—Best of the Best Awards Presentation and evening entertainment when 153 top-performing agencies were honored, including 40 Globe Award Winners.
