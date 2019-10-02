Getting Social
This is the fifth and final column in a five-part series about the importance of building your business foundation with W-I-C-S (Website, Itinerary, CRM, Social Media).
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
In the Sept. 1 issue of AGENTat HOME, we examined the “C” in W-I-C-S, Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Our final topic in the W-I-C-S series is social media. Love it or hate it, you have to get on board with social media. It is a huge reason why you have a business to grow, and it can help you reach audiences across the U.S. as well as internationally.
Social Media Options
If you are reading this and aren’t using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest or Snapchat, you need to start now! I prefer Instagram because it is image-based, and images sell travel, but I also use Facebook and Twitter, and dabble in Pinterest.
Ideas for Posts
Posting can be daunting if you are not sure what to share and you are also short on time. These are typical concerns, but the good news is that in the travel industry, we have a multitude of topics to choose from, so you never have to worry about running out of content. For example, consider posting a different destination daily, sharing your favorite resorts as well as tours your clients loved, along with travel tips and videos.
Management Tools
There are quite a few, so kick a few tires and find one that works for you. Many social media management tools will enable you to upload your posts in bulk via a spreadsheet. Use a video creation platform to easily create captivating videos to share across your social media accounts, and start watching those “likes” and “follows” increase.
Slow and steady wins the race. Get onboard the social media train by marketing your agency. Embrace the social media phenomenon that has swept the world—and build an efficient back office by following the W-I-C-S strategy.
