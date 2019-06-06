Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Thu June 06 2019

June 2019

Going the Extra Mile

Knowledge of air travel can help a travel agent reduce their client's anxiety by stepping in to help when something goes wrong.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder

Stressed traveler
PHOTO: Stressed traveler (photo courtesy nicoletaionescu/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Air travel often goes well, but when it does not you need to be ready to step in. Even if you don’t sell air, it is essential to do whatever it takes to ensure that your clients’ trips go as smoothly as possible.

The Wrong Gate

You May Also Like

Making the Most of Trade Shows Travel Agent

Are You the Better Choice? Travel Agent

CoralTree Hospitality Details How the Company Works With... Hotel & Resort

TravelPulse Q&A: One on One with Red Carnation Hotel... Hotel & Resort

Agent to Agent: Girlfriend Getaways on the Rise Tammy Levent

I had clients traveling via Amsterdam to join a tour in Africa. They had booked the air themselves using miles for one ticket and paying for the other. They called me from the airport saying that the airline had texted them that their flight to Amsterdam had been canceled and that they were rebooked on a much later flight, which would cause them to miss their connection. They raced to the gate and switched to an earlier flight in order to make their connection.

I looked at the original flight to see why it was canceled and was surprised to see that it was boarding at a different gate. I called my clients who went back to the airline and were put back on their original flight.

Human Error

Another couple booked their flights for their European honeymoon using miles. Several weeks before departure they called in a panic because the airline had notified them about a schedule change. The time change was only 30 minutes, but the airline rescheduled them for a month later than the flights they originally booked.

The carrier insisted the couple made the change. I worked with an airline contact to correct the mistake and we determined an airline employee had manually changed the dates.

Clients for Life

First-time clients were on a flight that was diverted to another airport, about two hours away from where they were supposed to land. The airline said it was arranging bus service to the original destination, but my clients weren’t having it. By the time they cleared customs, I had a car and driver waiting to take them to a train station.

They were en route to their original destination in less than an hour and I got the cost of the rail tickets reimbursed by the airline. And now I have clients for life. Experience with and knowledge of air travel helped me solve these problems.

For more Travel Agent News

More by Claire Schoeder

Marketing strategy.

Are You the Better Choice?

 Taking a Page From the Experts

 FAM Trip Roundup: Croatia, Egypt and More

 The Myriad Upsides of Upselling

 Making the Magic Happen

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS