Grace Under Pressure
Now is the time for travel agents to shine during this hardship.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
Over the past few weeks, we have all been inundated with emails, text messages and phone calls from clients regarding the status of their travel plans. Every rumor on social media brings another wave of questions from clients who are traveling this year.
How do you handle it? Now is the time for you to shine and really show the worth and value that you bring to your clients. Yes, the hold times are long, we aren’t getting answers immediately and no two clients want the same thing.
Take a deep breath and look at the positives in this situation – because there are positives.
You are the source to whom your existing clients are turning to for advice and facts about the status of their trips and what their options are.
Be Honest
Make sure you are upfront and honest with your clients. Don’t promise something that you aren’t sure is going to happen.
Be Assuring
Let your clients know that you are working closely with your supplier partners to accommodate their requests.
Keep In Touch
Send your customers email updates in order to curtail the continual communications from each client, which can cause you to become overwhelmed.
Share the Love
Share those messages on social media from thankful clients. This will let the world know that you are doing a fantastic job of taking care of your customers and that they aren’t the ones who have to worry about how to manage their trips in the wake of the virus.
It is super easy to get frustrated, upset and stressed by watching all of our hard-earned commissions rapidly dissolve before us.
But your composure under pressure will show your clients that they made the right choice by choosing to book with a travel advisor – and will show those who didn’t why they should have.
