Gratitude Is Everything
The season of giving thanks is upon us, although for us travel professionals, it is more than just a season of gratitude.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
We have so much to be thankful for.
We are blessed to work in this fantastic industry and help people realize the importance of taking a vacation and getting away from their daily routines.
Reflecting on 2022
As we approach the end of 2022, let us pause and reflect on the incredible journey the year has provided all of us with. The demand for travel experiences, both cruise and land-based vacations, is stronger than ever. Consumer sentiment is vital as we head into 2023 and witness solid booking trends. The best part is you will begin to see more robust sales and bookings.
One thing to consider for your business – what are you going to do to stay relevant in your customers’ eyes? Relevance in business is key. You may think a customer who has been booking their family vacation through you for years will always come back.
Retaining Clients
The fact is they do not always return. Instead, you initially invest time, energy and money to attract someone to do business with you. So, what are you doing to retain them long-term? Do you reach out regularly to maintain relevance? Be it a regular email, newsletter, postcard or another initiative, it is crucial to stay top-of-mind when customers are looking to buy again.
Outreach Efforts
As you enter 2023, now is the time to plan your outreach efforts. For example, do you send out annual holiday cards? Maybe now is the time to begin writing them out. What about a birthday card, an anniversary card for when clients book their vacation – travelversary cards? People purchase their vacations at the same time year after year. Sending them a card around the same time they booked their last vacation will remind them you are around.
Most importantly, people do business with people they like. As the famous saying goes, “attitude is everything,” especially in business. Staying on a frequency of gratitude will transform your business, mindset and daily life.
Now is the perfect time to send out a thank you, which will serve as an excellent reminder that you are there and ready to assist customers’ travel planning needs.
