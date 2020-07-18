Grow Your Business With HomeBased Connect
The program offers at-home travel advisors a dedicated reservation team and phone line
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Theresa Norton
As home-based travel advisors grew into the majority in the U.S., more and more companies are taking additional steps to help them operate and grow their businesses successfully.
The Globus family of brands earlier this year introduced HomeBased Connect, which includes a new, dedicated reservation team—and phone line—exclusively for home-based travel advisors.
With HomeBased Connect, at-home advisors will have access to a reservations team that is trained to help them grow their business and sell vacations – including Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways to their clients.
Getting Personal
"It’s important for us to find ways to establish personal connections with the ever-growing segment of home-based travel advisors," said Cory McGillivray, manager of channel marketing for the Globus family of brands. "That’s even more important now, given the recent events. Depending on where advisors may be in their careers, their needs—both professional and personal—vary greatly, and with HomeBased Connect, we are dedicated to providing support and solutions for new agents and veteran advisors, alike."
The HomeBased Connect team will help with reservations and answering questions, and also offer sales and marketing assistance.
Agent Training
"Our team is available to help home-based advisors not only grow their business but take it to the next level with support and training that can tackle everything from helping them become better marketers to assisting them in closing the sale," McGillivray said.
In what has become a far-from-normal year, at-home agents have reacted to HomeBased Connect with "a mix of excitement and appreciation," he said. "Given the situations we have all faced in 2020, our service has shifted from offering growth and education to navigating uncharted waters in customer service, care and assurance for advisors and their clients."
The Globus family of brands has suspended worldwide operations through Aug. 31, with tentative plans to resume operations in September in countries that are open for travelers.
"In the meantime, we are helping advisors with clients affected by these cancellations to reset and restart their plans while protecting commissions on re-bookings," McGillivray said.
Peace of Mind
Clients who are ready to book travel are covered by the 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan, which Mc-Gillivray described as "risk-free, hassle-free, worry-free and strings-free." The plan will be attached to all 2021 bookings, giving travelers the flexibility to move vacations to other 2021 or 2022 dates, destinations, itineraries or other Globus family brands. Visit agents. globusfamily.com/peace-of-mind. For more on HomeBased Connect, call 844-877-7174 or visit agents.globusfamily.com.hbc.
Globus Brands
The Globus family includes four brands. Here’s how they differentiate.
Globus: First-class, fully escorted vacations
Average Traveler: Aged 50-70 with incomes of $80,000-plus
Target Clientele: Baby Boomers, empty nesters, retired couples, groups, multigenerational/family, ocean and river cruisers
Cosmos: Fully escorted value vacations
Average Traveler: Early to mid-50s with incomes of $65,000-plus
Target Clientele: Solo travelers, young couples, repeat travelers, multigenerational/families, groups
Monograms: Independent travel packages with local hosts
Average Traveler: Early 50s with incomes of $80,000-plus
Target Clientele: Past touring clients, independent/FIT travelers, first-timers to a destination, honeymooners, multigenerational/families, Baby Boomers, cruise clientele, young professionals, girlfriend getaways
Avalon Waterways: Small ship river cruising
Average Traveler: Early 60s with incomes of $110,000-plus
Target Clientele: Ocean cruisers, retired couples, empty nesters, Baby Boomers, second honeymooners, groups
