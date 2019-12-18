Grow Your Business With Smart Partnerships
Work with partners who are not currently paired with a travel agent and make sure to promote events both before and after to maximize your business opportunities.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
I recently did something that I have never done before. I not only decided to go to a bridal show, but I also decided to partner with The Big Fake Wedding, an alternative to traditional wedding shows and became their 2020 national travel sponsor.
In short, I’m able to attend 19 bridal shows next year—and I plan on going to most of them prepared to maximize the return on my investment.
Here’s how you can build smart partnerships as well.
Choose Your Partners Wisely
I partnered with the best bridal show in the travel industry. I also have a great resort partner in AMResorts, whose brochures and marketing materials are second to none.
Provide Eye-Catching Giveaways
Not all bridal show attendees are brides. Be sure to capture the interest of non-bridal prospects with show giveaways.
Partner with Other Vendors
Actively seek wedding show vendors who are not currently working with other travel advisors to bolster your offerings.
Promote Wedding Shows Online
I will be using my Virtual Honeymoon site to qualify brides and grooms and provide them with a virtual snapshot of prospective wedding destinations.
Follow-Up with Promotions
Post-show promotions are equally as important as your pre-show promotional efforts. Make sure you share videos and images from the show on your social media outlets. With the Agent Studio Marketing Center, you can easily segment attendees to create targeted email campaigns for bridal and non-bridal attendees, thus selling to a larger audience.
Over the next year, I expect to increase my database by more than 6,000 contacts, which I will be able to capitalize on for years to come. Form smart partnerships and market your offerings—and watch your business grow.
