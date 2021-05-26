Guiding Travelers to Destinations and Galaxies Far, Far Away
USTOA tour operators enabling travelers to explore otherwordly destinations.
May the force be with you, travel advisor partners! Each year, Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4 to honor George Lucas’ franchise with the pun of "May the Fourth Be with You." What better time is there to showcase USTOA tour operators that enable travelers to explore galaxies far away? From stargazing in the National Parks to Northern Lights hunting in Iceland, astrotourism itineraries open travelers’ eyes to new places in their own world and beyond.
In March, USTOA launched the Bucket List Travel Bracket Sweepstakes, where travelers voted on 64 global experiences. With match-ups like hiking the top end of Australia’s Northern Territory versus learning how wine is made in Italy, it was a competitive bracket that narrowed down to one champion experience – viewing the Northern Lights in Norway.
Lindblad Expeditions
During the solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021, Lindblad Expeditions’ polar expedition ships are positioned to be in the path of totality. On the 24-day "Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands" itinerary, guests will view icebergs in Antarctica and thousands of king penguins in South Georgia while cruising the Southern Ocean. They will be accompanied by a naturalist, guest speakers and a photography expert. Departure dates are Nov. 17 and 18, 2021, with rates starting at $25,890.
Intrepid Travel
Stargazing at Zion National Park is an epic night-sky experience, with no light pollution from nearby towns. Intrepid Travel’s five-day "Zion Family Ranch Stay" includes one night with a local expert who will point out distant stars, planets and constellations from ranch-style accommodations set on a forested plateau. Activities include hikes at Bryce Canyon and Lake Powell kayaking. Departures are available in July and August, with rates starting at $1,895 per person.
Smartours
Dozens of USTOA tour operators offer unforgettable Northern Lights experiences. For example, SmarTours’ seven-day "Spirit of Iceland with Northern Lights" includes a night away from the capital city of Reykjavik to hunt for the Northern Lights. Travelers will also visit the Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss waterfalls, see the sea cliffs of Dyrholaey and visit the quaint coastal town of Vik. Departures are available between October 2021 and April 2022, with rates starting at $2,199 per person
For more such experiences, visit ustoa.com/dream-vacation.
Editor’s Note: Information was correct at time of writing. All tours/packages subject to availability. Prices may vary from time of writing, based on currency fluctuations.
