How Clients Are Qualifying You Back
Are you the right person, product, price and now is the right time for clients to buy from you?
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
When I’m in the market to purchase a high-ticket item, I’ll ask the salesperson more questions than they ask me. Beyond the pertinent product information, I like to know more about who’ll be taking my money. In as much as a great salesperson should be qualifying me, I qualify them right back.
Unless you are comfortable buying in a “no-questions-asked” context, I bet you qualify too. When a big purchase is a big deal, we all need to feel comfortable before we commit. So is it a surprise that as you are expertly qualifying your prospects they are expertly qualifying you too?
Knowing their metrics will help you win more sales. The prospective purchaser qualifies the salesperson differently than the salesperson qualifies the prospect.
Here are the four key areas the prospect needs to validate:
Are You the Right Person?
Whether or not you have anything to do with making the product or servicing it, you are the face of the company. I need to like you! Looking at and listening to me are a good start. You need to be relatable, attentive and patient. If you don’t give me the time, I won’t give you my dime.
Are You the Right Product?
Be upfront and honest. Tell me straight out if what you’ve got is what I need. To be a real superstar, go beyond the technical features and immerse me in the wonderful benefits I will experience. Prove that this product (or service) is the great match and a great catch.
Are You the Right Price?
Obviously price is not my only consideration or I’d have ordered it online already. I am doubtful and dubious when price is your only language. The consequences of getting a surprisingly low price may mean that I will receive disappointingly low service. I will pay more to have peace of mind—if the value proposition is strong.
Is Now the Right Time to Buy?
You tell me when there is nothing more to discuss and it is time for me to buy. Weak salespeople think asking for the sale is pushy. Strong salespeople know it is necessary. I am watching for signs that you are confident and certain that you are the right person, this is the right product and now is the right time to buy.
To increase your selling success, embrace the four key metrics. When you deliver big, they will buy big!
For more Travel Agent News
More by Stuart Cohen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS