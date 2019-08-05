How to Create an Extraordinary Website
Creating a website that encompasses your ideals can be a daunting task, but with these tips, your site can be up and running in no time.
This is the second in a five-part series about W-I-C-S (Website, Itinerary, CRM, Social Media). In the first column, I stressed the importance of building your business foundation with the four W-I-C-S elements. In previous columns, I’ve also stressed the importance of having a website. So now we’ll explore what ingredients go into creating one that will provide prospects with compelling reasons to visit it.
Cookie-cutter sites are so yesterday. Why should websites all be the same? They shouldn’t. A website should shine a light on your agency’s DNA, meaning it should be like no other out there. Here are some tips on how to create an exceptional website.
Brand Messaging
There are some common features all websites should have, and that starts with being on-brand. Don’t lose sight of what your brand is. Your brand message must be carried out consistently through everything you do, including your website.
Homepage
Your homepage must be intriguing and entice visitors to want to explore further. Make sure it isn’t cluttered. Not everything needs to be on the homepage; keep it clean.
About Us
Tell visitors who and what you are.
Contact Us
Give visitors an easy way to reach you. Contact information is something you can work into each and every one of your web pages.
Services/Specializations
Showcase what markets in the travel industry you specialize in. This can be one page or many—your options are seemingly endless. Some examples include family, romance, luxury, adventure, the Caribbean, safaris, religious tours, bachelor/bachelorette parties, etc.
Testimonials/Reviews
Whether this information is a link to a review landing page, a full-page integrated into your website or a link to your Google, Facebook or social media sites, it is important to share with visitors.
Press/In the News
Be sure to share your accomplishments with your web visitors. Have you been featured in a newspaper or magazine, or on a website? You can also put the spotlight on your blogs. This gives you clout! The most important thing in creating your website is to let your personality shine. Remember, your website is the window to your agency’s soul.
