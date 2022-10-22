Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Sat October 22 2022

October 2022

How to Get Your Clients To Tiptoe Into Luxury

Here are some of the ways you can develop your current clientele into luxury travelers.

Travel Agent Jackie Friedman

Luxury travel, luxury travelers, infinity pool, wine, Mykonos, Greece
Luxury traveler in an infinity pool with a glass of wine. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/SHansche)

Luxury travelers are either born or made. Some people are fortunate enough to have experienced the finer things in life from a young age, while others evolve into luxury travelers as their finances and priorities change over the years. Many travel advisors find that once someone has a taste of high-end travel, they are willing to continue on that path.

Here are some of the ways you can develop your current clientele into luxury travelers.

You May Also Like

Travel Advisor Back to Basics Travel Agent

2022 ALGV Ascend Conference, travel advisor, Apple Leisure Group Vacations ALGV Spotlights New Purpose at 2022 Ascend Conference Vacation Packages

Aerial cityscape of Guanajuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. Learn to Sell Resplendent Guanajuato State to Culturally... Travel Agent

Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile FAM Trip Roundup: Antarctica, Morocco and More Travel Agent

Hurtigruten Galapagos cruises Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces New Travel Advisor... Travel Agent

Careful Listening

Careful listening is the most important thing a travel advisor can do. People are often willing to upgrade to a more premium travel experience at certain points in their life. When your clients get promotions, have children graduate college, or retire, they might have more financial freedom when it comes to travel. A client who typically does not fit the mold of a luxury traveler may want to splurge when celebrating special milestones, so advisors should watch for those situations as well.

Pain Points

When you check in with your clients after a trip, make careful notes of any pain points to ensure that you can point them to a more indulgent solution next time. For instance, if a tall client complains of cramped legs on the plane, suggest a first-class seat. Or if they have come to the realization that sometimes you do indeed get what you pay for, and their resort didn’t proffer up the relaxing experience they wanted, that is a great way to share the value of more upscale options.

An Evolution

You don’t need to convert clients into luxury travelers in one go. You can take things slow, based on their comfort level. Perhaps they would enjoy upgrading from a balcony cabin to a suite on their next cruise. Or maybe keep them in a balcony cabin, but on an upper premium cruise line. Regardless, you will want to lay out the incredible value that luxury travel can bring, not only in terms of comfort, but in the types of services and amenities that suddenly become available to them.

Remember that travelers moving upmarket may prioritize differently. They may give up a premium air seat and a five-star hotel for a private guide and immersive experiences. Let the clients define what is most luxurious to them.

For more Travel Agent News

More by Jackie Friedman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS