How to Get Your Clients To Tiptoe Into Luxury
Here are some of the ways you can develop your current clientele into luxury travelers.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
Luxury travelers are either born or made. Some people are fortunate enough to have experienced the finer things in life from a young age, while others evolve into luxury travelers as their finances and priorities change over the years. Many travel advisors find that once someone has a taste of high-end travel, they are willing to continue on that path.
Here are some of the ways you can develop your current clientele into luxury travelers.
Careful Listening
Careful listening is the most important thing a travel advisor can do. People are often willing to upgrade to a more premium travel experience at certain points in their life. When your clients get promotions, have children graduate college, or retire, they might have more financial freedom when it comes to travel. A client who typically does not fit the mold of a luxury traveler may want to splurge when celebrating special milestones, so advisors should watch for those situations as well.
Pain Points
When you check in with your clients after a trip, make careful notes of any pain points to ensure that you can point them to a more indulgent solution next time. For instance, if a tall client complains of cramped legs on the plane, suggest a first-class seat. Or if they have come to the realization that sometimes you do indeed get what you pay for, and their resort didn’t proffer up the relaxing experience they wanted, that is a great way to share the value of more upscale options.
An Evolution
You don’t need to convert clients into luxury travelers in one go. You can take things slow, based on their comfort level. Perhaps they would enjoy upgrading from a balcony cabin to a suite on their next cruise. Or maybe keep them in a balcony cabin, but on an upper premium cruise line. Regardless, you will want to lay out the incredible value that luxury travel can bring, not only in terms of comfort, but in the types of services and amenities that suddenly become available to them.
Remember that travelers moving upmarket may prioritize differently. They may give up a premium air seat and a five-star hotel for a private guide and immersive experiences. Let the clients define what is most luxurious to them.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jackie Friedman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS