Last updated: 12:41 AM ET, Wed June 15 2022

June 2022

How to Take Control of Your Time

Tips for travel advisors to maximize their time at work.

Travel Agent Susan Ferrell

Planning
Maximize your time at work (photo via pixabay)

Recent surveys of our affiliated travel advisors indicate that time has become the most egregious nemesis of our independent contractors. This relatively new archenemy of travel advisors has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the resulting shortages of staff throughout the travel industry.

Here are just a few of the comments we received:

“COVID has taken a fun industry and made it a logistical nightmare, especially with telephone hold times.”

“My biggest challenge is time. It takes a lot of time in this new environment to get information back from our suppliers. We have long hold times and the turnaround time for a quote is far too long.”

“I might take three hours to plan a trip and spend another four hours holding the clients’ hands, making sure they understand each requirement to be prepared for departure. It has become so time-consuming that I am having to turn new business away.”

Turn to Your Host

First, many of our independent travel consultants are members of a host agency because they want to be able to juggle their time between clients and home life while trying to run a business. Host agencies provide services to assist advisors so that many of the time-consuming tasks are eliminated.

Make a plan for each day with a priority list and stick to it.

You also may choose to book hotels and ground operators directly, which may save time.

We also suggest contacting supplier partners to book your clients first thing in the morning. Make a list of all the bookings you need to do at the end of the day and hit the phones and e-mails first thing the next morning. This should help with some of the chaos each day.

Create Boundaries

We know that being available 24/7 is crucial to your success, but you need to develop ways to create boundaries, which will help you and your clients work better together.

Prioritize

You need to control the interruptions by making sure that you focus on that which is date crucial and that which is based on the level and weight of importance of each client.

There is no panacea for the enormous time that it now takes to get things done, but remember we are still in the business of providing a wonderful service where the end result is making joyful vacations for our clients.

Travel Experts, headed by Susan Ferrell, is a Virtuoso agency.

