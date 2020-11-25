How to Travel with Confidence
Travel Agent Terry Dale
Only tour operators who meet the highest standards of care, integrity and insurance can become USTOA members. Our tour operator members take travelers to the farthest corners of the earth, offering unparalleled access, peace of mind and protection every step of the way.
Here are six benefits to traveling with one.
Health and Safety
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, USTOA has released a set of health and sanitization guidelines specifically for tour operators. The TOURCARE Guidelines were developed in partnership with the Canadian Association of Tour Operators and the European Tourism Association to provide uniform guidelines for our membership, suppliers and guests.
Trip Protection
The $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program protects your clients’ trips when you book them with a USTOA operator. Companies must qualify for the program to become a member, which stipulates that in the case of bankruptcy or insolvency, all tour payments are protected up to an aggregate of $1 million.
Savings
By buying in bulk and negotiating special rates for accommodations, transportation, meals and more, operators can offer substantial savings. Every cost and inclusion is presented upfront.
Peace of Mind
If unforeseen problems arise, such as those caused during the pandemic, there’s always a tour escort or localhost or representative to assist travelers. During the Arab Spring uprisings nearly 10 years ago, operator members worked together to bring passengers home safely. One member chartered a private plane and called other operator members with guests in the same country to help carry them back.
Variety and Flexibility
Travelers of all types can find an itinerary that fits their interests with thousands of trips to choose from. Many are flexible and can be custom-made to allow exploring on one’s own.
Unparalleled Access
With insider information that is not in any guidebook, on-the-ground experts bring a unique perspective to the trip and find the best-hidden gems to share with guests. By negotiating with local companies, guides offer a new level of accessibility.
