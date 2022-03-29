How Travel Advisors Can Navigate Family and Group Travel Changes
Top travel advisors agree group travel booking will require new approaches in the post-outbreak era.
Travel Agent Brian Major
Travel advisors seeking to book family and group travelers in 2022 face something of a conundrum. While U.S. consumers are exhibiting a clear desire to return to – and in some cases exceed - travel patterns established in the years just prior to the outbreak, the pandemic has nevertheless changed nearly every aspect of leisure vacations.
To successfully grow their family and group bookings, advisors will be required adapt to new and ever-changing health and safety protocols while also crafting new ways to address the tastes, desires and preferences of multiple travelers within a group. Furthermore, many of these vacationers are more determined than ever to put everyday stresses behind them following the pandemic’s challenges.
Whether the group is a multi-generational family, a destination wedding gathering or a team of highly compensated incentive travelers, top travel advisors agree group travel booking will require new approaches in the post-outbreak era.
Access to Information
The key to effectively serving group clients lies in the quantity and quality of the details advisors are able to provide, said Tom Carr, CEO of Preferred Vacations in Georgetown, Kentucky. “
“Groups and families want more information than ever,” said Carr, “and contingency plans. ‘What are the protocols for travel and what is the plan for all of the what ifs?’”
He added, “People are putting a lot of thought and effort into making sure everything is accounted for. I’ve not seen this level of scrutiny across the board,”
Carr said contemporary group travelers recognize things may not always go as planned. “The pandemic has made people hyper-aware of the potential for disruptions and unforeseen challenges and they want to prepare for as much as possible.”
The pandemic has also led group travel organizers to select destinations based in part on factors including local vaccination levels and entry guidelines. “There is intense scrutiny of destination protocols and decisions are being made based upon that,” said Carr.
“Group choices in the short term will focus on ease of travel restrictions while dates toward the end of 2022 are perceived as returning to more of a pre-pandemic ‘normal,’” he added.
Ideal Accommodations
Indeed, some Caribbean destinations are reporting strong family arrivals based on stringent protocols and attributes that suit today’s travelers seeking space, exclusivity and accommodations suited for groups traveling together.
“Families and groups are among our major clients; most of the properties here offer buyouts where you can have an entire property for a family or group,” said Clive McCoy, the British Virgin Islands’ tourism director. “The B.V.I is really family and group friendly,” he said. “We have a huge villa stock which is conducive to families, and we welcome families and MICE market travelers.”
Dominica is another Caribbean destination well-suited to group travel, said Colin Piper, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, with several of the island’s hotel properties targeting group visitors.
“There are programs where you move beyond the property and take in certain activities,” he said. “Jungle Bay and the Kempinski are properties that do a lot of things for families as well. The properties on island are welcoming groups and certainly dive groups are a common site on Dominica.”
Advisors who book groups linked to destination weddings also emphasized attention to detail, including protecting bookings with travel insurance. “Travel agents who specialize in booking destination weddings must first and foremost advise or better yet insist that a good insurance policy is a must,” said Jacqueline Johnson, CEO of Global Bridal Group and MarryCaribbean.com.
“With disruptions in air travel, changes in destination health protocols, etc. you do want to make sure this policy is adhered to. It will solve a host of problems including your mental health.”
“Everyone will need and want travel protection even as travel restrictions are lifted,” agreed Carr. “The pandemic has taught us all the need for contingency plans.”
Trend Forecasting
Johnson added that advisors selling group travel, including destination wedding groups, should work with destinations that provide assistance through tourism boards and resorts. “Each destination offers something different and unique. Brides want to work with those that are committed to making the most important day of their lives extraordinary,” she said.
“Wedding guests represent a valuable group business opportunity who travel in good times and bad,” Johnson added. “Consider how you reach them and ensure that they become your guests, not just for the wedding but for future weddings as well.”
