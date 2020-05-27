Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Wed May 27 2020

May 2020

In Appreciation of Travel Advisors

Ways to better your business.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Terry Dale

Woman holding a heart
PHOTO: Woman holding a heart. (photo via venuestock/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

In honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Day in May, here are a few resources for our travel advisor partners to learn, engage and be inspired.

On behalf of USTOA, and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all that you do!

Become a Specialist

In partnership with TravelAgentAcademy.com, USTOA offers a dynamic education program to help advisors learn about integrity in tourism, the benefits of booking with a USTOA tour operator member and various products offered by members.

The complimentary program even includes lessons on how to overcome objections and misperceptions about tour products that might come up during the sales process. Once completed, the advisor’s contact information will be added to USTOA’s website for customers looking for a new advisor.

Find New Itineraries

By visiting ustoa.stridetravel.com, you can access a database of USTOA member tours. Using the search tool, enter any relevant keywords to discover itineraries that can be a match for your client. Filters can also be set to search for tours by length, price and location.

Use the Active Member Directory

Are you wondering if a tour operator you’re working with is a USTOA Active Member and participating in the $1 Million Traveler’s Assistance Program? You can find out by searching the company name in the online Active Member Directory.

Listen in on a Webinar

Tune into one of the webinars hosted by USTOA’s members, each offering insight into hot destinations and travel trends. To see the full calendar, visit ustoa.com.

Read the Travel Blog

USTOA’s Travel Blog publishes blog posts written by tour operator members who share their expertise on a wide variety of travel-related topics.

From REAL ID updates to packing hacks and first-person storytelling, the blog is a source of inspiration and information. For more information, visit ustoa.com/blog.

Sign Up for the Newsletter

For a bi-monthly update of tips and new blog posts, sign up for the USTOA travel advisor newsletter on the USTOA website at ustoa.com/resources/travel-resources.

